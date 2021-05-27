Replacement of tram tracks on Inzenskaya Street in Ulyanovsk completed by 60%

In Ulyanovsk, the replacement of the tram tracks laid along Inzenskaya Street continues. The work is 60% completed, according to the city administration. According to the director of Ulyanovskelectrotrans, Alexander Myasnikov, at the moment, 140 running meters have been dismantled on the section from Kamyshinskaya to Lokomotivnaya. m of rails. Works with the use of large special equipment are carried out mainly at night. During the day, activities are performed that do not require traffic blockage, writes ulpravda.ru…