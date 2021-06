As a wise man once said, “You can never have too much pitching”. According to a report, the Dodgers have signed right-handed pitcher Nate Jones to a minor-league contract. Jones, 35, has appeared in 12 games this season for the Braves. He’s posted an ERA of 3.48 and an ERA+ of 128, both solid numbers. However, he has struggled immensely with command. In 10 1⁄3 innings of work, he’s issued 10 walks with only seven strikeouts. His inability to throw strikes is what ultimately led to his release a few days ago.