Life’s a Jungle in the New Trailer for Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’
Not long after Dwayne Johnson took to social media to announce Disney’s Jungle Cruise will be hitting theaters and Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30th, the mega studio has decided to drop a new, exciting trailer filled to brim with CGI and quippy dialogue. We also get a sense of the film’s plot and some fun looking action sequences in this one. The one thing it needs more of are the dad-jokes we get from the ride! Check out the trailer below:thenerdsofcolor.org