Inspiring home design is just a family outing away! Here’s your Parade of Homes preview

A while ago I shared this post about our plans to build an attefallshus - a small 30 m2 (322 sq.ft) cabin in the garden of Per's family's summer cottage. We did extensive research into the ready-made cabins available on the market here in Sweden, but in the end, nothing quite fit the bill (you know me, I had quite a specific idea in mind!). And then out of the blue, we came in contact with architect Anela Tahirovic who works for an international firm in Malmö. Anela, her husband and three sons recently moved into their new house - a new build in Gessie, near Malmö which she designed herself. I knew that she was the right person to help us - and I'm so looking forward to sharing our cabin plans with you tomorrow. But first, I'd like to take you on a tour of Anela's fabulous home and allow her to tell you the story of how they found the land, the trials and tribulations of planning permission restrictions - and how they arrived at the final design.