Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Inspiring home design is just a family outing away! Here’s your Parade of Homes preview

By Name
ksl.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re looking for design or landscape inspiration, or just want to get out with the family, the Parade of Homes is the place to go. With dozens of new homes to check out, you’re sure to find something that piques your interest. Owner of Osmond Designs, Heather Osmond, shares...

studio5.ksl.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Outing#Design Inspiration#The Visit#Landscape Design#Information Design#The Parade Of Homes#Osmond Designs Or#Central Bank#Home#Visit Www Uvparade Com#Discount Tickets#Discounted Tickets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Interior DesignWarren Tribune Chronicle

DIY your home in just three days

With Memorial Day coming up on Monday, this three-day weekend can be a great time to relax and spend quality time with loved ones. Other busybodies may find this this to be the perfect opportunity to clean, organize and DIY their homes. If you are that busybody looking to take advantage of the long holiday, but do not know where to start, here are a few tips to get you motivated.
Interior Designhomeadore.com

6 Tips To Decorate Your Home Like An Interior Designer

Buying a new house might also come with the need to decorate that new home, so let’s have a deeper insight into how you can do that just like a professional interior designer. As most of us already know, not everyone can afford to hire an interior designer to decorate...
Interior Designhomedit.com

Kips Bay Palm Beach Showhouse Has Loads of Inspiration for Your Home

Always lifted by great weather and plentiful sunshine, the mood in Palm Beach Florida got another boost when the Kips Bay Decorator Showhouse 2021 launched in April. After a 2020 that had few if any design events because of pandemic restrictions, this event pulled together more than just great design examples: It fostered hope and generated enthusiasm for a return to shows and displays of what design can do for our lives.
Interior Designroguevalleymagazine.com

Find Inspiration in Award-Winning Home Design

Award-winning renovation projects aren’t just a way to identify top-notch contractors, they’re a chance for homeowners to gather ideas and learn from other home improvement success stories. One such source of inspiration is the National Contractor of the Year (CotY) Award Winners who are honored each year by the National...
PetsKansas City Star

Pet-friendly designs to incorporate into your home

Animal lovers know that your pet is truly your family. One way to integrate the furry companion into your life is to make your home seamlessly incorporate their needs. From easy-to-clean sofas to wash stations, the steps you take to create your perfect oasis will also help make your house a home for your pet.
Interior Designhannaherald.com

Get home decor inspiration from your favourite shows

At their best, television shows are lush to look at, with carefully designed costumes and thoughtful cinematography. And then there’s the sets’ appeal. So potent are the domestic settings of our favourite shows — think of the Banks mansion in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, or Monica’s purple apartment in Friends — that many of us are looking to them to inspire our own home decor.
Interior Designmountainliving.com

Designing Your Home From a Distance

The past year has brought many new challenges to the design world. One silver lining for us at Mountain Home Collective has been learning to streamline our processes to better help our clients design their dream luxury mountain home from a distance. Whether you are not currently located in the...
Interior DesignMidland Daily News

Here's How To Decorate Your Home-Based on What You Wear (or Would If You Could)

Think your home needs more style, but aren't sure what to do? The problem may merely be that you haven't found exactly which style of decor speaks to you. From midcentury modern to maximalism to modern farmhouse, home design styles abound, but it's not always easy to know which camp you fall into. Here's one easy way to tell: Check what you're wearing—or what you would wear if you had tons of cash to burn and swanky soirees on your schedule where you could flaunt your fancy duds.
Interior DesignBoston Globe

Home design inspiration: A 10-year-old boy’s room designed to grow with him

Their 10-year-old client’s parents had two requests: Use some of his existing furniture, and create a scheme that would last through his teenage years. Other than that, Leah Hook and Sonia Brady of Gray Oak Studio took direction from the boy himself. Or rather, from the inspiration images the tween pulled from Pinterest. “He was drawn to rustic and industrial elements, including wood planked walls, pipe decor, and bold geometric patterns,” Hook says. The mural brings big personality to a small room that could not support too many design choices. “We chose one statement moment and let the other elements reinforce it,” Brady says.
Gardeningtopwirenews.com

7 Landscape Design Ideas To Enhance Your Home Garden

Landscaping has been preferred since ancient times. But over time, landscaping designs or styles are changing. Nowadays, many companies are providing such facilities on a single call. You can also set personalized landscaping designs. But before that, you need to do some homework regarding landscaping. Here are some ideas to enhance your property by giving a landscape touch:
Visual Artmyscandinavianhome.com

A Swedish Architect Designs Her Own Dream Family Home

A while ago I shared this post about our plans to build an attefallshus - a small 30 m2 (322 sq.ft) cabin in the garden of Per's family's summer cottage. We did extensive research into the ready-made cabins available on the market here in Sweden, but in the end, nothing quite fit the bill (you know me, I had quite a specific idea in mind!). And then out of the blue, we came in contact with architect Anela Tahirovic who works for an international firm in Malmö. Anela, her husband and three sons recently moved into their new house - a new build in Gessie, near Malmö which she designed herself. I knew that she was the right person to help us - and I'm so looking forward to sharing our cabin plans with you tomorrow. But first, I'd like to take you on a tour of Anela's fabulous home and allow her to tell you the story of how they found the land, the trials and tribulations of planning permission restrictions - and how they arrived at the final design.
Interior Designfooyoh.com

6 Reasons to use metal in your home design

Owing to its uniqueness and versatility, metal has gained incredible popularity as a preferred material in construction. From chandeliers to a steel staircase design with Active Metal, architects, engineers, and designers are using metal in many innovative ways to create a unique look and feel. Metal is an all-weather performer...
Interior Designchristiesrealestate.com

Turn Bright: Colorful Design Pieces to Transform Your Home

When it comes to your interiors, minimalism has its place, but nothing says summer quite like a generous mix of splashy hues. So, invite the warm weather in with our curated selection of bright homeware and furnishings—proof that you can go big (on colorful design) and go home. Tangerine Dream.