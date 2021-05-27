House Bill 3308/SCA 1 To Protect Access To Telehealth

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved a bill by York County Rep. Kate Klunk to protect the lives of children with a prenatal diagnosis of Down Syndrome. Just as PA does not allow an abortion based on the sex of a child, House Bill 1500 would not allow an abortion because of a Down Syndrome diagnosis. Klunk said people with Down Syndrome are some of the most caring, loving, and nurturing people she has ever met and we must work to protect the Down Syndrome community from the stigma it suffers from the practice of Down Syndrome selective abortions. Life expectancy has increased exponentially throughout the years due to medical advancements. The life expectancy for someone with Down Syndrome has gone from 10 years of age in 1960 to 60 years of age today. House Bill 1500 now goes to the state Senate for consideration. Gov. Tom Wolf has vowed to veto it.