House Bill 3308/SCA 1 To Protect Access To Telehealth
Early in the pandemic, greater risks of COVID-19 for older adults forced people 50+ across Illinois to stay home—away from family, friends and even the necessary care of healthcare professionals for other medical issues. Thankfully, Governor Pritzker lifted longstanding barriers to healthcare via telehealth. In response, healthcare providers rapidly invested in new technology, adjusted clinical workflows and educated staff, patients and clinicians on telehealth delivery – resulting in dramatic increases in the use of telehealth services.capitolfax.com