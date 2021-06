Never heard of revenge bedtime? It’s been increasing since the pandemic. And you’ve likely been a willing participant. Revenge bedtime procrastination sounds like the name of a bad movie, but it’s not. It’s a habit that has gained popularity over social media and that you’ve likely experienced firsthand. It refers to nights following busy days, when you finally have a moment to yourself and binge on all the free time you have available. You usually go to bed late and wake up cranky.