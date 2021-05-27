newsbreak-logo
To Get in on the Hot Housing Market, You May Have to Raise Your Credit Score. Here's How

By Michelle Fox, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMortgage interest rates are near historic lows. Yet if you want to take advantage of those rates, check your credit score first. That three-digit number determines whether you can get a mortgage, the type of loan you'll get, what you'll pay in interest and potentially how much money you need for a down payment. In this hot housing market, that could make difference in your success, experts say.

State
Illinois State
Economy
Housing
Real Estate
Mortgages
Credit Cards
Marshall, MNMarshall Independent

Should you pay off your home mortgage early?

Many people who carry a home mortgage dream of the day when they will no longer face the burden of a monthly house bill. They want the financial freedom – and the satisfaction – of owning their home outright. Does that mean you should make paying off your mortgage early a priority? The answer depends on your circumstances and goals. One question you should ask yourself is, “Would the money you spend on your home loan be better spent on or invested in another financial opportunity?”
Real EstateFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Considering a joint mortgage? Here’s what you need to know

If you live with someone else and are thinking about buying a home, odds are you might be looking into joint mortgages. Getting a joint mortgage with a partner or trusted friend could be beneficial because you can put your incomes and credit scores together when applying with a lender.
Real EstatePost Register

Buying a home in a hot market

Is buying a new home in your plans? If so, you may be wondering when's the best time to do so. Timing is vital one of many keys in the home buying process. How do you maneuver the process in a hot market? Here are some are ways to determine when to purchase your new house.
EconomyKTEN.com

What Credit Score Is Needed to Buy a Car?

If you want to buy a car, you can probably find someone willing to sell you one and give you a loan, regardless of your credit score. But you might be shocked when you see what it’ll cost you. Car buyers who need a loan and don’t have a good credit score often end up paying more — a lot more.
Real Estateappraisalbuzz.com

Average Rate for 30-Year Mortgage Dips Below 3 Percent – Yet Again

Mortgage rates continued to seesaw this past week, with the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage dipping just below 3%, Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey shows. More specifically, the average rate for a 30-year was 2.95%, down from 3% last week and down from 3.15% a year ago.
Real EstateFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Looking for a new mortgage rate? 4 things to keep in mind

Whether you’re buying a home or looking to refinance, getting the best mortgage rate should be one of your top goals. Not only does a low rate equate to a lower monthly payment, but it also reduces the long-term costs of taking out your loan. Unfortunately, securing low mortgage and...
Real EstateOCRegister

Credit scores don’t predict mortgage default risk

During the 1990’s, just about everyone, everywhere in mortgage land bought into the powers of FICO scores. From policy makers to ratings agencies, they believed fervently in the accuracy of FICO in determining a borrower’s risk of default. It never mattered that the FICO formula was a more closely guarded...
Real Estatefox5atlanta.com

Mortgage interest rates fall below 3% for first time in 2 weeks

Average mortgage rates dropped 0.7 points from last week to 2.95% for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for the week ending May 27, 2021, according to Freddie Mac’s latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey. "Mortgage rates are down below three percent, continuing to offer many homeowners the potential to refinance and increase...
BusinessTime

This Week’s Mortgage Rate Trends: Low Rates Aren’t Going Away Soon

Where mortgage rates move from week to week is dependent on a number of factors, such as the overall direction of the economy, the rate of inflation, competition among lenders, and policy decisions of the Federal Reserve Bank. And right now, these factors are pushing and pulling current interest rates into a bit of a stasis.
Real EstatePosted by
Money

Is Now A Good Time to Refinance Your Mortgage?

Refinancing your mortgage can lower your monthly mortgage payments, cut down the amount of time you need to pay, or even pull money out to pay down credit card debt or student loans via a cash-out refinance. With rates at record lows, roughly 18 million borrowers could potentially benefit from a new loan, according to real estate data firm Black Knight.
Real EstatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Housing market short on buyer demand

According to the mortgage finance company Freddie Mac, the U.S. housing market is 3.8 million single-family homes short of what is needed to meet the country’s demand. The estimate represents a 52% rise in the nation’s home shortage, compared to 2018. The figure delineates how severe the housing deficit is.
Real EstatePosted by
Forbes Advisor

Today’s Mortgage Rates: May 28, 2021—Mortgage Rates Stay Flat

It’s a good time to lock in a mortgage rate. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage remained the same today from Thursday, keeping rates at historical lows. As of today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.12% with an APR of 3.30%, according to Bankrate.com. The 15-year fixed mortgage has an average rate of 2.42% with an APR of 2.70%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 3.10% with an APR of 3.20%. The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.14% with an APR of 3.99%.
Personal FinanceCNBC

Suze Orman: Here's how you should calculate your net worth

If you want security in life, you need money. At least that's what financial expert Suze Orman has told her followers for years. The podcast host recommends that anybody who is worried about their net worth should start by looking into how much money they need to maintain their lifestyle every month.
Credits & LoansWHAS 11

What to look for on your credit report and why regularly checking it is a must

INDIANAPOLIS — The pandemic is giving thieves new opportunities to steal people’s identities and mistakes happen. A Federal Trade Commission study from 2013 found 1 in 5 people discovered an error on at least one of their credit reports. And mistakes can mean money. This is why regularly checking your credit report from each of the three credit bureaus is a must.