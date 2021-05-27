newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belmont, MA

Belmont World Film observes World Refugee Awareness Month, June 1-21

Wicked Local
 2 days ago

Belmont World Film observes World Refugee Awareness Month from June 1-21, with a series of three films that honor the world’s 22.5 million refugees and those who work on refugee and immigrant issues. The program is supported by a grant from the Mass Cultural Council and financial support from Belmont Against Racism and the Quebec Delegation of Boston. It is also co-presented by the African Bridge Network and the Watertown Citizens Refugee Support Group, (a working group of Watertown Citizens for Peace, Justice and the Environment).

www.wickedlocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Watertown, MA
Society
City
Belmont, MA
Boston, MA
Society
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Society
Belmont, MA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophocles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Premiere#Documentary Films#Culture#Political Refugees#Belmont World Film#The Mass Cultural Council#Belmont Against Racism#Justice#Algerian#Greek#Wbur Arts#Lithuanian#Americans#Soviets#The White House#Q A#Israeli#Ebt#Wic#Connectorcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Watertown, MAWicked Local

Watertown Walks for Peace raises $5K

The 2021 Watertown Walks for Peace initiative has raised over $5,056 to support the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute in Dorchester, exceeding its original $3,000 fundraising goal by over 66%. The funds are being raised as part of the Institute’s annual Mother’s Day Walk for Peace, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Massachusetts StateWBUR

Mass. Governor Lifting All COVID-19 Restrictions On May 29

Here is the Radio Boston rundown for May 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Almost exactly one year after Governor Baker announced the start of reopening for Massachusetts - today he announced its ending. By May 29, Massachusetts will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, two months ahead of the August date previously announced. We have arrived at "a new normal." Radio Boston's Chris Citorik joins us to debrief us on what Governor Baker said today and what it means for you. We'll also discuss the public health perspective with Lenny Marcus, founding co-director of the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative, a joint program of the Harvard Chan School of Public Health and the Kennedy School of Government.
Boston, MABoston University

BU Class of 2021 Parents Watch Commencement from Everywhere—Cafes, Couches, Cars

Graduates adapted to the pandemic’s hybrid learning, their parents adapted to the long-awaited graduation ceremony. On Sunday afternoon, Alberto Rodriguez sat on a bench in a bus shelter on Commonwealth Avenue, a block from Nickerson Field, holding a bouquet of yellow, pink, and red roses for his daughter Danielly, who was about to graduate from BU Wheelock College of Education & Human Development. He had his cell phone tuned to the livestream link for the University’s historic, socially distanced 2021 Commencement. It was 1:45 pm, 15 minutes before the ceremony he’d been dreaming about for years.
Boston, MAemerson.edu

Natalie Benoit ‘20 Soars Into Producer Role after Hearst TV Fellowship

As a native of the New Jersey suburbs outside New York City, Natalie Benoit ’20 never imagined knowing so much about New Hampshire—its mud seasons, maple sugar tapping, unemployment, health crises, presidential primaries, or the pronunciation of certain towns. But now she’s telling the daily stories of Granite Staters as a producer for the state’s only network-affiliated news station, WMUR TV.
Boston, MAdigboston.com

EDITORIAL: GUILTY ERROR

New advertising industry initiative should protect the independent press, not just major outlets like the Boston Globe. If there is one factor that has accelerated the rolling collapse of America’s local independent commercial newspapers beyond the rise of the Internet, it has been marketers stealing our advertising base. How? By going to all of our advertisers from coast to coast and saying, Hey, why pay for ads in newspapers when we can get many of them to run articles on you for free? A service we are happy to perform for a small fee …
Boston, MABoston Globe

Where to find $1 oyster happy hour deals in Boston

These are the buck-a-shuck deals available right now. If you’re picturing a quintessential New England day, throwing back a dozen freshly shucked oysters is a requirement. Though the pandemic hit the seafood industry particularly hard, resulting in a 60 percent loss in oyster sales last spring, Boston is still a bonafide utopia for bivalves. Still, slurping down oysters on a regular basis can hit your wallet hard. Tack on drinks and an entrée, and getting together with friends over oysters can suddenly seem more like a special occasion than a typical Boston dining experience.
Boston, MAwesternmassnews.com

Boston dog walker's photos of pack go viral

(CBS) -- A Boston dog walker has taken his service to the next level. Steven Watson has been walking dogs for decades, but it’s the pictures he snaps of his furry clients all around town that have gained him a new following. For the past several years, Watson has been...
Watertown, MAWicked Local

From the Statehouse: Local vaccine report

Back in February, I devoted a lot of my time to helping people get vaccine appointments, but that phase has now passed. I’ve taken some time over the past few days to check on the vaccination status of my constituents. I did an email survey from May 10 through 12...
Watertown, MAWicked Local

Mosesian Center to host virtual benefit May 21

After having to cancel last year’s annual benefit and Mosesian Awards, board and staff members at the Mosesian Center for the Arts have been working to plan this year’s online event, set for 7:30 p.m. May 21. “The benefit will be held virtually, but that won’t diminish the spectacle and...