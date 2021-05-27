Belmont World Film observes World Refugee Awareness Month, June 1-21
Belmont World Film observes World Refugee Awareness Month from June 1-21, with a series of three films that honor the world’s 22.5 million refugees and those who work on refugee and immigrant issues. The program is supported by a grant from the Mass Cultural Council and financial support from Belmont Against Racism and the Quebec Delegation of Boston. It is also co-presented by the African Bridge Network and the Watertown Citizens Refugee Support Group, (a working group of Watertown Citizens for Peace, Justice and the Environment).www.wickedlocal.com