Despite the return of Roethlisberger, this Steelers team faces one of the toughest schedules. Add in the losses on defense and this team isn’t a playoff team this year. The Steelers dedicated this offseason to fixing their biggest need: reestablishing the running game. While the additions of Najee Harris, Kendrick Green, and the return of Zach Banner should see this ground attack improve, it doesn’t offset the losses the team suffered elsewhere. Throw in the question marks surrounding Ben Roethlisberger and the odds of being playoff-bound seem even more unlikely.