Paddlefish poaching probe nets son-in-law of Indiana 'caviar king'
A years-long wildlife poaching investigation that sent Indiana caviar king David Cox to federal prison in 2018 has now netted Cox's son-in-law. Joseph Schigur of English pleaded guilty Tuesday to violating the federal Lacey Act in connection with three outings on the Ohio River in 2015 and 2016. During those fishing trips, Schigur and a conservation officer working undercover hauled in more than 100 paddlefish from water closed to commercial fishing.www.tmnews.com