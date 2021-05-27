Air Force, Space Force Projects Will Speed Object Identification, Security Implementation

Two recently announced AFWERX projects will help the Air Force and Space Force identify space objects and secure the software used to handle space data more efficiently. Synthetaic, a company using synthetic data to train artificial intelligence models when training data is limited, will work with the Air Force to identify objects of interest quickly and accurately. And Anchore, a container security company, will work with Kobayashi Maru, the Space Force’s software factory, to shift security compliance earlier into the software development process. The projects are examples of how the military and industry partners are using innovative technologies to increase the efficiency of certain critical processes.