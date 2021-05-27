Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian, Macon, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Moultrie; Shelby A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MOULTRIE AND EAST CENTRAL SHELBY COUNTIES At 240 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Findlay, or 7 miles southwest of Sullivan, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Windsor around 300 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Gays, Eagle Creek State Park and Wolf Creek State Park. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN