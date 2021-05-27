Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian, Macon, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Christian; Macon; Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHRISTIAN...NORTHWESTERN SHELBY AND CENTRAL MACON COUNTIES At 141 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Maroa to near Mount Zion to near Pana, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Mount Zion, Maroa and Long Creek around 145 PM CDT. Assumption around 150 PM CDT. Shelbyville and Westervelt around 205 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Rosamond, Elwin, Hervey City, Decatur Airport and Owaneco. This includes Interstate 72 between mile markers 137 and 146. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov