Christian County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian, Macon, Shelby by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Christian; Macon; Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHRISTIAN...NORTHWESTERN SHELBY AND CENTRAL MACON COUNTIES At 141 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Maroa to near Mount Zion to near Pana, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Mount Zion, Maroa and Long Creek around 145 PM CDT. Assumption around 150 PM CDT. Shelbyville and Westervelt around 205 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Rosamond, Elwin, Hervey City, Decatur Airport and Owaneco. This includes Interstate 72 between mile markers 137 and 146. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

Effingham County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Effingham, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 23:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Effingham; Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SHELBY AND NORTHWESTERN EFFINGHAM COUNTIES At 1110 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tower Hill, or 8 miles southwest of Shelbyville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Shelbyville, Cowden, Beecher City, Shumway, Moccasin, Herrick, Clarksburg, Oconee, Mode and Lake Sara. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Cass County, ILweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cass; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Jasper; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Sangamon; Scott; Shelby; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Moultrie County, ILweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Moultrie, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Moultrie; Shelby A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MOULTRIE AND EAST CENTRAL SHELBY COUNTIES At 240 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Findlay, or 7 miles southwest of Sullivan, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Windsor around 300 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Gays, Eagle Creek State Park and Wolf Creek State Park. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Christian County, ILnewschannel20.com

Tornado confirmed, storm damage reported in Christian County

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Damage has been reported due to storms in Christian County. The National Weather Service (NWS) said a confirmed tornado briefly touched down just south of Assumption at approximately 2:11 p.m. on Thursday. The tornado hit a children’s agency called Kemmerer Village, which takes care of about...
Christian County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Christian, Logan, Macon, Sangamon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Christian; Logan; Macon; Sangamon THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LOGAN...NORTH CENTRAL CHRISTIAN...EAST CENTRAL SANGAMON AND SOUTHWESTERN MACON COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The Tornado Warning that was previously in effect has been reissued for Macon County and is in effect until 715 PM. Please refer to that bulletin for the latest severe weather information. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central Illinois. Remember, a Tornado Warning still remains in effect for portions of Macon County.
Coles County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coles, Douglas, Moultrie, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 19:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Target Area: Coles; Douglas; Moultrie; Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN COLES...SOUTHERN MOULTRIE...NORTHEASTERN SHELBY AND SOUTHWESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTIES At 749 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cooks Mill to Allenville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mattoon, Sullivan, Arcola, Bethany, Findlay, Humboldt, Hindsboro, Allenville, Cooks Mill, Coles, Gays and Kirksville. This includes Interstate 57 between mile markers 193 and 203. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
taylorvilledailynews.com

Tornado Confirmed In Area; Damages To Kemmerer Village Reported

A tornado went through parts of Christian County and Shelby County damaging parts of Kemmerer Village in Assumption. Dawn Sabol, Director of Kemmerer Village tells Regional Radio News that there were windows blown out, big branches off trees, and a small uprooted tree. The tornado moved a couple of vehicles into each other and there was some roof damage as well. Sabol says there were no injuries from the tornado and the storm was over before the warnings even came in. The tornado touched down briefly around 2:10 PM.
Illinois StateHerald & Review

Here's the tornado damage reported in Central Illinois on Tuesday

DECATUR — The worst damage from a storm system that swept through Central Illinois on Monday occurred in Sangamon County, but Macon County wasn't spared. The National Weather Service's storm damage report, released Tuesday, lists a brief tornado touchdown along Interstate 72 near Dawson, power poles blown into a field, a tree uprooted in Charleston, and hail measured at one inch in diameter in Macon and two inches in Rosamond.