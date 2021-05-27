Cancel
By Anna Jones
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntroducing ManageEngine Academy, a thought leadership content hub for IT leaders. ManageEngine, which started out small a couple of decades ago, now solves the IT management problems of millions of customers worldwide by providing complete, simple solutions. The story of our growth is one that we’ll always be proud of. But this story is built on years of learning, unlearning, and refining our processes. The stories of our internal struggles have made the story of our success possible and taste a lot sweeter.

Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Runtime Monitoring for Markov Decision Processes

We investigate the problem of monitoring partially observable systems with nondeterministic and probabilistic dynamics. In such systems, every state may be associated with a risk, e.g., the probability of an imminent crash. During runtime, we obtain partial information about the system state in form of observations. The monitor uses this information to estimate the risk of the (unobservable) current system state. Our results are threefold. First, we show that extensions of state estimation approaches do not scale due the combination of nondeterminism and probabilities. While convex hull algorithms improve the practical runtime, they do not prevent an exponential memory blowup. Second, we present a tractable algorithm based on model checking conditional reachability probabilities. Third, we provide prototypical implementations and manifest the applicability of our algorithms to a range of benchmarks. The results highlight the possibilities and boundaries of our novel algorithms.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Pure1 enhancements deliver monitoring and AI-driven recommendations for IT

Pure1, a platform for storage management and support first introduced by Pure Storage Inc. in 2015, has received a significant update to help manage the demands of modern IT. The company recently announced its new and improved Pure1 Digital Experience. Pure Storage users can now take advantage of new automated monitoring and AI-driven recommendations with self-service management enhancements.
Technologylabmanager.com

Sampling Solutions That Keep Up with Proactive Environmental Monitoring

The 3M environmental scrub sampler with 10 mL wide spectrum neutralizer. The 3M Environmental Scrub Sampler with 10mL Wide Spectrum Neutralizer is the first and only sample collection device and neutralizing solution to be granted the AOAC® Performance Tested MethodSM certification. Q: How do I ensure I have effective solutions...
ComputersCIO

You’re not Monitoring for Change on your Network?

Things happen fast on enterprise networks; any event or change can have a cascading impact on application performance across the entire infrastructure. It’s critical to broadly monitor the network for any changes such as configuration updates or new network devices that might affect performance. Doing so can help ensure continued smooth network operations.
Softwareatoallinks.com

Importance of Field Employee monitoring app

Field employee monitoring app is used to record employee’s key performance in sales, client meeting updates, distance traveled history, attendance. This application is GPS-based also a very flexible way for the manager to check an employee’s work status. Features of Field Employee monitoring app. Sales field employee monitoring app is...
Electronicstvtechnology.com

Atomos Launches New Shinobi 7 Monitor

MELBOURNE—Atomos has announced its new Shinobi 7 monitor, which has the more expansive screen real estate of a seven-inch screen and the lightweight monitor-only function of the original Atomos Shinobi. With a calibrated peak brightness of 2200Nits, the Shinobi 7 can be used in the brightest of environments without the...
SoftwareCSS-Tricks

Monitoring Lighthouse Scores and Core Web Vitals with DebugBear

DebugBear takes just a few seconds to start using. You literally point it at a URL you want to watch, and it’ll start watching it. You install nothing. It’ll start running tests, and you’ve immediately got performance charts you can start looking at that are tracked over time, not just one-offs.
TechnologyPosted by
IBTimes

Remote Workers Leery Of Surveillance Used To Monitor Productivity

The pandemic has more companies than ever turning to digital tracking services to monitor employees, but experts warn the technology could accidentally run afoul of privacy laws. Even beyond legal implications, installing invasive tracking measures could drive employees away. With so many companies switching to work from home, there’s been...
Industrywqpmag.com

The Future of Digital Water Quality Monitoring

What is digital water quality monitoring & what obstacles does it face for large-scale implementation?. The water industry has traditionally been cautious and resistant to wholesale changes. With a focus on public health, reliability and stringent regulations, the industry is set up to be conservative in decision making. Water technologies face the dual problem of slow adaptation from public sector authorities and hesitation for capital investment from the private sector due to the heavily regulated environment.
Businessdevex.com

Globaldev careers: The monitoring and MIS manager

Based in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Papia Ferdousei is the senior manager for monitoring and evaluation and management information systems for BRAC’s education program. The organization, which also runs programs in health care, microfinance, and gender equality, is the world’s largest provider of private secular education and provides lifelong learning opportunities through schools, early childhood development centers, adolescent clubs, and community learning centers.
Technologydcvelocity.com

Utilization of temperature monitors in sensitive situations

United States June 3st, 2021. From Aerospace to Food industry, temperature monitoring systems remain the priority. All their income, safety of goods, security of equipment and other sensitive situations depends on the efficiency of the temperature monitoring sensors. In primitive years, the temperature was measured by connecting equipment to sensors....
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Taking A Centralized Approach To IBM i Security | #linux | #linuxsecurity

We are branching out and doing new things here at IT Jungle, and one of them is using video as well as text to get information about the IBM i platform across. Video is certainly not a new thing, and we have done a bit of it as part of consulting engagements, but starting now it is going to be part of what we do on an ongoing basis. We are grateful to IBM i security and high availability software vendor Precisely for initially supporting us in this endeavor.
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Oracle Cloud adds more services, Ampere instances to Always Free tier | #cloudsecurity

Oracle said it is adding 13 more free services including Ampere instances to its Oracle Cloud Free Tier as it aims to woo more developers to the platform. In September 2019, Oracle launched its Oracle Cloud Free Tier and “Always Free” services including compute, storage and autonomous database. Oracle also offers a 30-day free trial with $300 of free credits.
ComputersCSO

Simplifying Network Operations with Digital Experience Monitoring

Digital innovation continues to transform the network as part of an effort to increase operational agility and more efficiently meet the needs of customers and employees. At the same time, workers are demanding that the increased flexibility of working from home, kicked off in response to the pandemic, now be made permanent. As a result, IT teams are struggling to adapt and scale to this new work paradigm.
SoftwareInfoworld

Apple Xcode Cloud brings CI/CD to Xcode IDE

Apple has introduced Xcode Cloud, a cloud-based continuous integration and continuous delivery service integrated into its Xcode 13 IDE. Available in a limited beta, Xcode Cloud provides tools for building apps and running tests in parallel in the cloud. With Xcode Cloud, developers can configure workflows to suit their development...
ComputersLumia UK

Azure Virtual Desktop: The flexible cloud VDI platform for the hybrid workplace

When we launched Windows Virtual Desktop nearly two years ago, no one predicted a global pandemic would force millions of workers to leave the office and work from home. Organizations around the world migrated important apps and data to the cloud to gain business resilience and agility. And to support the new remote workforce, many of you turned to Windows Virtual Desktop to give remote users a secure, easy to manage, productive personal computing experience with Windows 10 from the cloud. It has been humbling to work alongside you as you pivoted your operations to meet new challenges—from supporting frontline healthcare workers at NHS to engineers at Petrofac to educators and students—hear from some of the top UK universities on their experience with Azure Virtual Desktop.
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

Monitoring Microservices: A Step By Step Guide

Microservices are an architectural approach for developing applications. They are distributed and loosely coupled to support independent deployment, scalability of an application that helps developers to rapidly deliver more functionality and reliability. Therefore, the increasing need for microservices can be summarized in one word - speed. Unsurprisingly, it has changed...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Stretchable Health-Monitoring Wearables

This Samsung OLED health-monitoring wearable has been developed by researchers at the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology as a solution for comfortably keeping an eye on a patient's vitals. The wearable would work by being positioned onto the wrist and could stretch as much as 30% to provide a comfortable experience for the patient. The data collected by the wearable would be processed onboard to display information in real-time via the built-in OLED display for enhanced ease of use.
TechnologyGCN.com

The case for SaaS data backup and ownership

Government offices have been exploring cloud migration for some time, but the pandemic accelerated the move. A recent study on FedRAMP adoption found 56% of federal government offices now use some cloud-based solutions and systems, while 49% of state/local governments have most of their systems and solutions in the cloud.