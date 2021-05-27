newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Flood Advisory issued for Osage, Pawnee by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osage; Pawnee The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Pawnee County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 140 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Fairfax... Shidler Ralston... Burbank Grainola... Foraker Pearsonia... Webb City Apperson Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. A flash flood warning is possible if storms begin to train over the same areas.

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Heavy Rain#Flash Flood Warning#Extreme Weather#Oklahoma#Thunderstorms#Storms#Flood Advisory#Nws#Northwestern Osage County#Tulsa#Doppler Radar#Target Area#Include Fairfax#Severity#Foraker#Osage
Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 23:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Pawnee The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Pawnee County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1125 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of Glencoe, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations in or near the path include Pawnee... Ralston HAIL...1.75IN WIND...<50MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 23:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Pawnee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR WESTERN PAWNEE COUNTY At 1143 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pawnee, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Pawnee... Ralston HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH