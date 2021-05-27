Catchpoint

E3.series suite of products for wire harness and electrical cabinet design now has cloud storage. E3.series Cloud Vault plug-in connects to Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure for project storage and management. Cloud service accounts are customer-controlled, providing data privacy and configurable settings. Works with all E3.series design modules with single-user licensing such as E3.schematic, E3.cable, E3.panel, E3.formboard, and more. Also supports specialized modules like Harness Builder for E3.series. Users can directly connect to the Zuken Americas Community for quick access to articles, how-to videos, and user forums. Intuitive administrative options provide configurable settings for user password change, application theme color, iteration saving, language, version increment type, and more. Commercial cloud services provide on-demand scalability, robust security, and unmatched flexibility. Plug-in and desktop applications together communicate with the cloud service to store, update and manage project data. User access can be set at the user and group levels for better collaboration. Check-in and check-out functions are seamless, keeping information across the application synchronized. Project version-compare function streamlines the change documentation process for tracking project history. Read-only PDFs are published automatically at the release point for upstream and downstream users.