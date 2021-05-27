WebSitePulse

Prepare for a career in the high-growth field of UX design, no experience or degree required. With professional training designed by Google, get on the fast-track to a competitively paid job. There are currently 113,700 U.S. job openings in UX design with an average entry-level salary of $58,600.¹ User experience (UX) designers focus on the interaction that users have with products, like websites, apps, and physical objects. They make those everyday interactions useful, enjoyable, and accessible. Over 7 courses, gain in-demand skills that will prepare you for an entry-level job. At under 10 hours per week, you can complete the certificate in less than 6 months. You will create designs on paper and in digital design tools like Figma and Adobe XD. By the end of the certificate program, you will have a professional UX portfolio that includes three end-to-end projects, so that you’re ready to apply for jobs. Upon completion, you can directly apply for jobs with Google and over 130 U.S. employers, including Walmart, Best Buy, and Astreya. 82% of Google Career Certificate graduates report a positive career outcome like a new job, promotion, or raise within 6 months.² Check out all Google Career Certificates here. ¹Burning Glass: Labor Insight (Last 12 Months: Feb. 1, 2020 - Jan. 31, 2021) ²Coursera Learner Outcome Survey, all time for Google IT Support Certificate. Data is collected via on-platform surveys or email and is cumulative from Jan 2018 - Jan 2021.