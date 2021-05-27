Flood Advisory issued for Trujillo Alto by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 05:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Ocean HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING MINOR COASTAL FLOODING EXPECTED ALONG BARNEGAT BAY * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, up to one half a foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Ocean including the Back Bays of Barnegat Bay. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor roadway flooding is possible. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.