Severe Weather Statement issued for Christian, Macon, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Moultrie; Shelby The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Moultrie County in central Illinois Northeastern Shelby County in central Illinois * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 229 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Findlay, or 8 miles west of Sullivan, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Windsor around 250 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Eagle Creek State Park, Gays and Wolf Creek State Park. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN