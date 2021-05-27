newsbreak-logo
Christian County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Christian, Macon, Shelby by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Christian; Macon; Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHRISTIAN...NORTHWESTERN SHELBY AND CENTRAL MACON COUNTIES At 141 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Maroa to near Mount Zion to near Pana, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Mount Zion, Maroa and Long Creek around 145 PM CDT. Assumption around 150 PM CDT. Shelbyville and Westervelt around 205 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Rosamond, Elwin, Hervey City, Decatur Airport and Owaneco. This includes Interstate 72 between mile markers 137 and 146. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Effingham, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 23:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Effingham; Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SHELBY AND NORTHWESTERN EFFINGHAM COUNTIES At 1110 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tower Hill, or 8 miles southwest of Shelbyville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Shelbyville, Cowden, Beecher City, Shumway, Moccasin, Herrick, Clarksburg, Oconee, Mode and Lake Sara. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Cass County, ILweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 06:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fulton; Jasper; Knox; Lawrence; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Richland; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are warming this morning, therefore the frost advisory will be allowed to expire at 7 AM. This will likely be the last frost of the spring season for most locations, however temperatures may dip into to upper 30s again tonight, and a few locations may experience a frost again tonight.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coles, Cumberland, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 15:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coles; Cumberland; Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COLES...EAST CENTRAL SHELBY AND WESTERN CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 315 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Neoga, or 9 miles southwest of Mattoon, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Toledo, Neoga, Paradise, Etna, Trowbridge and Trilla. This includes Interstate 57 between mile markers 173 and 181. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Moultrie, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Moultrie; Shelby The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Moultrie County in central Illinois Northeastern Shelby County in central Illinois * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 229 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Findlay, or 8 miles west of Sullivan, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Windsor around 250 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Eagle Creek State Park, Gays and Wolf Creek State Park. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
foxillinois.com

Tornado confirmed, storm damage reported in Christian County

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Damage has been reported due to storms in Christian County. The National Weather Service (NWS) said a confirmed tornado briefly touched down just south of Assumption at approximately 2:11 p.m. on Thursday. Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp told Newschannel 20 and FOX Illinois that storm damage...
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Christian, Logan, Macon, Sangamon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Christian; Logan; Macon; Sangamon A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LOGAN...NORTH CENTRAL CHRISTIAN...EAST CENTRAL SANGAMON AND SOUTHWESTERN MACON COUNTIES At 635 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Niantic, or 11 miles west of Decatur, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Harristown around 640 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 72 between mile markers 118 and 132. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...1.75IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian, Macon, Sangamon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Christian; Macon; Sangamon The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Christian County in central Illinois East central Sangamon County in central Illinois Southern Macon County in central Illinois * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 636 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mechanicsburg to near Rochester, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mount Zion, Moweaqua, Blue Mound, Macon, Edinburg, Stonington, Mechanicsburg, Mount Auburn, Berry, Sangchris Lake State Park, Boody, Willeys, Roby, Hervey City and Elwin. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coles, Douglas, Macon, Moultrie, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 19:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Target Area: Coles; Douglas; Macon; Moultrie; Shelby The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Coles County in east central Illinois Moultrie County in central Illinois Northeastern Shelby County in central Illinois Southwestern Douglas County in east central Illinois Southeastern Macon County in central Illinois * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 706 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Macon to near Moweaqua, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mattoon, Sullivan, Arcola, Arthur, Moweaqua, Bethany, Lovington, Findlay, Dalton City, Humboldt, Hindsboro, Allenville, Cooks Mill, Coles, Gays, Lake City, Chesterville, Cadwell and Kirksville. This includes Interstate 57 between mile markers 193 and 205. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
taylorvilledailynews.com

Tornado Confirmed In Area; Damages To Kemmerer Village Reported

A tornado went through parts of Christian County and Shelby County damaging parts of Kemmerer Village in Assumption. Dawn Sabol, Director of Kemmerer Village tells Regional Radio News that there were windows blown out, big branches off trees, and a small uprooted tree. The tornado moved a couple of vehicles into each other and there was some roof damage as well. Sabol says there were no injuries from the tornado and the storm was over before the warnings even came in. The tornado touched down briefly around 2:10 PM.