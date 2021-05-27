Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas, Jayuya, Lares, Utuado by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 Expires: 2021-05-27 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Adjuntas; Jayuya; Lares; Utuado The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Adjuntas in Puerto Rico Jayuya in Puerto Rico Lares in Puerto Rico Utuado in Puerto Rico * Until 430 PM AST. * At 240 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jayuya, Utuado, Lares and Cayuco.alerts.weather.gov