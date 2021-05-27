newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas, Jayuya, Lares, Utuado by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 Expires: 2021-05-27 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Adjuntas; Jayuya; Lares; Utuado The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Adjuntas in Puerto Rico Jayuya in Puerto Rico Lares in Puerto Rico Utuado in Puerto Rico * Until 430 PM AST. * At 240 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jayuya, Utuado, Lares and Cayuco.

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#San Juan#Thunderstorms#Flood Advisory#Nws#Ast#Puerto Rico Utuado#Puerto Rico Jayuya#Puerto Rico Lares#Doppler Radar#Vehicles#Target Area#Severity#Deaths
Related
Otero County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 13:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN OTERO...NORTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS AND SOUTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES At 218 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles south of Higbee, or 29 miles south of North La Junta, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Otero, northeastern Las Animas and southwestern Bent Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Otero County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 14:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-29 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN OTERO...NORTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS AND SOUTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES At 218 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles south of Higbee, or 29 miles south of North La Junta, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Otero, northeastern Las Animas and southwestern Bent Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bent County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bent, Las Animas, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 14:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-29 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bent; Las Animas; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado Northeastern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado Southwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado * Until 245 PM MDT. * At 204 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles south of Higbee, or 28 miles south of North La Junta, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Otero, northeastern Las Animas and southwestern Bent Counties. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Otero County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 14:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-29 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN OTERO...NORTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS AND SOUTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES At 253 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 21 miles northwest of Kim, or 35 miles south of North La Junta, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Otero, northeastern Las Animas and southwestern Bent Counties. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 12:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calcasieu The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1236 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, Moss Bluff, Holmwood and Carlyss. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 16:10:00 Expires: 2021-05-31 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. Target Area: Guam; Rota HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of Guam and Rota. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Bent County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crowley County, La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 13:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-29 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crowley County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO...SOUTHEASTERN CROWLEY AND NORTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM MDT At 517 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cheraw, or 7 miles north of North La Junta, moving east at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include La Junta, North La Junta, Swink and Cheraw. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Harnett County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harnett by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 16:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harnett A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HARNETT AND CENTRAL JOHNSTON COUNTIES At 443 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm 11 miles northeast of Lillington, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Smithfield, Angier, Selma, Coats, Four Oaks, Pine Level, Coats Crossroads and Buies Creek. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bladen County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bladen; Pender A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL PENDER AND SOUTHEASTERN BLADEN COUNTIES At 659 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kelly, or 17 miles southeast of Elizabethtown, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Rowan, Point Caswell, Kelly and Atkinson. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Kit Carson County, COweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kit Carson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 19:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Kit Carson The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Kit Carson County in east central Colorado * Until 930 PM MDT. * At 734 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. * Secondary roadways will be impacted over the next couple hours. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Kit Carson County
Bent County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bent, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 00:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 01:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bent; Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PROWERS AND EAST CENTRAL BENT COUNTIES At 1236 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Lamar, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lamar. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...70MPH
Sherman County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Sherman The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas Northeastern Sherman County in northwestern Kansas * Until 130 AM CDT /1230 AM MDT/. * At 1027 PM CDT /927 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. * Secondary roadways could be flooded over the next 3 hours. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Cheyenne and Northeastern Sherman Counties
Bent County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bent, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 00:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 01:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bent; Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL PROWERS AND SOUTHEASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 1249 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Lamar, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Prowers and southeastern Bent Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...70MPH
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 21:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-29 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Yuma The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Yuma County in northeastern Colorado * Until 1100 PM MDT. * At 902 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Idalia. This includes the following highways Highway 385 between mile markers 216 and 226. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Rockingham County, NHweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 09:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc and Lincoln Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions. Large waves can present a danger to people on rocks above the water. Stay away form rock outcrops along the shoreline exposed to ocean waves, as waves can easily sweep people into the cold ocean water.
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Stay away or be swept away. Drainage areas near wildfire burn scars can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of north central New Mexico, including the following areas, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * From Noon MDT today through this evening. * Wildfire burn scars in the Sangre de Cristo mountains will be especially susceptible to flash flooding today as a moist unstable atmosphere is expected to bring numerous showers and thunderstorms over the area. This includes the Ute Park, Sardinas Canyon, and Luna burn scars. Just one half to three quarters of an inch of rainfall can pose substantial impacts to these burn scars, as most of the rainfall will quickly turn to runoff with the potential for flash flooding and abrupt debris flows.
Bent County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bent, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 02:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 05:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bent; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Central Bent County in southeastern Colorado East Central Otero County in southeastern Colorado * Until 500 AM MDT. * At 253 AM MDT, emergency management reported arroyos rapidly flowing into the Arkansas River, causing flooding for locations along the river. Between 2.5 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Swink, John Martin Reservoir, Higbee and Caddoa. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Custer County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Custer, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 17:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Junkins Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Custer; Pueblo The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Junkins Burn Scar in East Central Custer County in southeastern Colorado West Central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado * Until 900 PM MDT. * At 553 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Junkins Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud slides near steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Junkins Burn Scar. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Junkins Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eastern Junkins Burn Scar. This includes the following high risk locations Forest Road 387 Bridge at South Hardscrabble Creek, Northcreek Road county line to Red Mountain Camp and Northcreek Road from Red Mountain Camp to Beulah. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Bent County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bent, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 02:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 05:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bent; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Central Bent County in southeastern Colorado East Central Otero County in southeastern Colorado * Until 500 AM MDT. * At 253 AM MDT, emergency management reported arroyos rapidly flowing into the Arkansas River, causing flooding for locations along the river. Between 2.5 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Swink, John Martin Reservoir, Higbee and Caddoa. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Ocean County, NJweather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 05:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Ocean HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING MINOR COASTAL FLOODING EXPECTED ALONG BARNEGAT BAY * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, up to one half a foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Ocean including the Back Bays of Barnegat Bay. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor roadway flooding is possible. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.