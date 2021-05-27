Cancel
Cover picture for the articleChoosing the appropriate tools and approaches to utilize for application performance management can quickly become confusing. That's why it's important to remember that the ultimate goal of monitoring is to figure out two things: And there may be no better beginning point than incorporating real-user monitoring (RUM) using a performance monitoring solution to get as close as feasible to meet both objectives.

Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Runtime Monitoring for Markov Decision Processes

We investigate the problem of monitoring partially observable systems with nondeterministic and probabilistic dynamics. In such systems, every state may be associated with a risk, e.g., the probability of an imminent crash. During runtime, we obtain partial information about the system state in form of observations. The monitor uses this information to estimate the risk of the (unobservable) current system state. Our results are threefold. First, we show that extensions of state estimation approaches do not scale due the combination of nondeterminism and probabilities. While convex hull algorithms improve the practical runtime, they do not prevent an exponential memory blowup. Second, we present a tractable algorithm based on model checking conditional reachability probabilities. Third, we provide prototypical implementations and manifest the applicability of our algorithms to a range of benchmarks. The results highlight the possibilities and boundaries of our novel algorithms.
Technologylabmanager.com

Sampling Solutions That Keep Up with Proactive Environmental Monitoring

The 3M environmental scrub sampler with 10 mL wide spectrum neutralizer. The 3M Environmental Scrub Sampler with 10mL Wide Spectrum Neutralizer is the first and only sample collection device and neutralizing solution to be granted the AOAC® Performance Tested MethodSM certification. Q: How do I ensure I have effective solutions...
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Pure1 enhancements deliver monitoring and AI-driven recommendations for IT

Pure1, a platform for storage management and support first introduced by Pure Storage Inc. in 2015, has received a significant update to help manage the demands of modern IT. The company recently announced its new and improved Pure1 Digital Experience. Pure Storage users can now take advantage of new automated monitoring and AI-driven recommendations with self-service management enhancements.
TechnologyPosted by
IBTimes

Remote Workers Leery Of Surveillance Used To Monitor Productivity

The pandemic has more companies than ever turning to digital tracking services to monitor employees, but experts warn the technology could accidentally run afoul of privacy laws. Even beyond legal implications, installing invasive tracking measures could drive employees away. With so many companies switching to work from home, there’s been...
SoftwareCSS-Tricks

Monitoring Lighthouse Scores and Core Web Vitals with DebugBear

DebugBear takes just a few seconds to start using. You literally point it at a URL you want to watch, and it’ll start watching it. You install nothing. It’ll start running tests, and you’ve immediately got performance charts you can start looking at that are tracked over time, not just one-offs.
Industrywqpmag.com

The Future of Digital Water Quality Monitoring

What is digital water quality monitoring & what obstacles does it face for large-scale implementation?. The water industry has traditionally been cautious and resistant to wholesale changes. With a focus on public health, reliability and stringent regulations, the industry is set up to be conservative in decision making. Water technologies face the dual problem of slow adaptation from public sector authorities and hesitation for capital investment from the private sector due to the heavily regulated environment.
Technologydcvelocity.com

Utilization of temperature monitors in sensitive situations

United States June 3st, 2021. From Aerospace to Food industry, temperature monitoring systems remain the priority. All their income, safety of goods, security of equipment and other sensitive situations depends on the efficiency of the temperature monitoring sensors. In primitive years, the temperature was measured by connecting equipment to sensors....
Businessdevex.com

Globaldev careers: The monitoring and MIS manager

Based in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Papia Ferdousei is the senior manager for monitoring and evaluation and management information systems for BRAC’s education program. The organization, which also runs programs in health care, microfinance, and gender equality, is the world’s largest provider of private secular education and provides lifelong learning opportunities through schools, early childhood development centers, adolescent clubs, and community learning centers.
Computersautomationworld.com

Simulation Platform for IoT Network Testing

Among the biggest challenges of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is the installation, management, and integration of an unprecedented array of data-producing connected devices. The increased loads of data created by the IIoT’s proliferation of connected devices places a great strain on industrial networks. To date, several technologies are...
Softwareatoallinks.com

Importance of Field Employee monitoring app

Field employee monitoring app is used to record employee’s key performance in sales, client meeting updates, distance traveled history, attendance. This application is GPS-based also a very flexible way for the manager to check an employee’s work status. Features of Field Employee monitoring app. Sales field employee monitoring app is...
Softwaredevops.com

» Traceable Microsite » Security Risks With No-Code/Low-Code Tools

As the popularity of no-code and low-code tools grows, so, too, do security concerns. The demand for new applications is growing at a rapid rate. Many individuals and business units will not tolerate delays. As a result, citizen developers are stepping in, some of whom may be sanctioned by the company while essentially operating as shadow IT.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Datto upgrades Virtual SIRIS to protect their SMB clients’ data

Datto reintroduced its Virtual SIRIS (vSIRIS) data protection software. Delivered as a virtual appliance, this software-only version of the Datto SIRIS solution provides MSPs with the flexibility to meet the diverse data protection requirements of their small and medium business (SMB) clients with fully integrated software running on their own hardware.
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

Monitoring Microservices: A Step By Step Guide

Microservices are an architectural approach for developing applications. They are distributed and loosely coupled to support independent deployment, scalability of an application that helps developers to rapidly deliver more functionality and reliability. Therefore, the increasing need for microservices can be summarized in one word - speed. Unsurprisingly, it has changed...
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Oracle Cloud adds more services, Ampere instances to Always Free tier | #cloudsecurity

Oracle said it is adding 13 more free services including Ampere instances to its Oracle Cloud Free Tier as it aims to woo more developers to the platform. In September 2019, Oracle launched its Oracle Cloud Free Tier and “Always Free” services including compute, storage and autonomous database. Oracle also offers a 30-day free trial with $300 of free credits.
ComputersCSO

Simplifying Network Operations with Digital Experience Monitoring

Digital innovation continues to transform the network as part of an effort to increase operational agility and more efficiently meet the needs of customers and employees. At the same time, workers are demanding that the increased flexibility of working from home, kicked off in response to the pandemic, now be made permanent. As a result, IT teams are struggling to adapt and scale to this new work paradigm.
SoftwareDark Reading

Infoblox 3.0 Unites Hybrid DDI and Security to Unlock Cloud-first Strategies

Infoblox 3.0 delivers secure, cloud-first network experiences by unifying NIOS and BloxOne platforms. — Infoblox Inc., the leader in core network and security services, today embarks on Infoblox 3.0, focused on delivering a secure cloud-first network experience. The company is uniting NIOS, the industry leading on-premises DDI solution, with its cloud-native BloxOne Threat Defense and BloxOne DDI platforms to help customers bridge core networking and security into cloud environments that underpin the needs of the modern enterprise.
Softwarebetterprogramming.pub

A Step-by-Step Guide to Training a Model on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI

Starting from scratch, arriving at the first model trained on Vertex AI. Google recently announced the general availability of its cloud platform for machine learning — Vertex AI. I’m very excited about this. I’ve long wanted to see a coherent, end-to-end story on ML workflows on Google Cloud. Over the years, Google Cloud has had many ML-related services and tools. Hopefully, this time they can unify them into one integrated platform.
SoftwareInfoworld

Apple Xcode Cloud brings CI/CD to Xcode IDE

Apple has introduced Xcode Cloud, a cloud-based continuous integration and continuous delivery service integrated into its Xcode 13 IDE. Available in a limited beta, Xcode Cloud provides tools for building apps and running tests in parallel in the cloud. With Xcode Cloud, developers can configure workflows to suit their development...
Softwareaithority.com

Snyk Builds Security Into AWS Codepipeline to Mitigate Open Source Risk for Developer and Security Teams

Snyk announced it has built an integration inside the AWS CodePipeline console. This new integration allows AWS CodePipeline users to build automated security controls into their deployment pipeline without having to leave the Amazon Web Services (AWS) console, bringing the Snyk experience directly to AWS users and empowering them to more efficiently find and fix vulnerabilities in open source code when building cloud-native applications on AWS.