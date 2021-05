Concise insights on global finance. BUY NOW, PAIN LATER. Klarna’s valuation is ascending from eyebrow-raising to utterly stratospheric. The Swedish startup, which allows consumers to spread the cost of clothing and other purchases through its “buy now, pay later” facility, is close to raising money at a possible $50 billion price tag, according to Reuters. Perhaps unsurprisingly given the hype and eye-watering sums, SoftBank Group (9984.T) may be involved. The new valuation would represent a sharp uptick from the $31 billion at which Klarna raised money in March.