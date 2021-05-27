Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges Over 100 Points; NextGen Healthcare Shares Plunge

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.34% to 34,439.88 while the NASDAQ rose 0.23% to 13,770.24. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.23% to 4,205.48.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,191,140 cases with around 591,950 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 27,369,090 cases and 315,230 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,274,690 COVID-19 cases with 454,420 deaths. In total, there were at least 168,450,710 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,499,710 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Industrial shares climbed 1.2% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN), up 22%, and Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS), up 19%.

In trading on Thursday, energy shares fell 0.4%.

Top Headline

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday.

Dollar Tree posted quarterly earnings of $1.60 per share, exceeding market estimates of $1.40 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $6.48 billion, versus analysts’ estimates of $6.41 billion.

Dollar Tree said it sees FY21 earnings of $5.80 to $6.05 per share.

Equities Trading UP

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) shares shot up 22% to $3.8517 after the company, and Gunvor, announced they signed a 10-year LNG agreement for 3 million tonnes per annum.

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ: RZLT) got a boost, shooting 48% to $11.40 after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $25 price target.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) shares were also up, gaining 122% to $3.9499 after the company announced it will acquire a Alabama refinery and related logistics assets for $75 million.

Equities Trading DOWN

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) shares tumbled 19% to $4.58 after the company reported pricing of upsized $12 million registered direct offering of 2.564 million shares.

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) were down 12% to $50.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings. The company also announced CFO David H. Morton, Jr will depart the company later this year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) was down, falling 14% to $16.11. NextGen Healthcare posted upbeat Q4 results, but issued weak earnings forecast for FY22.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.6% to $66.61, while gold traded down 0.1% to $1,898.60.

Silver traded up 0.2% Thursday to $27.93 while copper rose 3.2% to $4.6750.

Euro zone

European shares closed mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.27%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.12% and the German DAX 30 dropped 0.28%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.1%, French CAC 40 rose 0.69% and Italy’s FTSE MIB rose 1.12%.

Italy’s consumer confidence index surged to 110.6 in May from 102.3 in the prior month, while manufacturing confidence index gained to 110.2 from 106. German GfK Consumer Climate Indicator rose to -7 for June from a revised reading of -8.6 in May.

Economics

US durable goods orders fell 1.3% in April.

The US economy expanded by an annualized 6.4% in the first quarter following a 4.3% growth in the prior three-month period.

US initial jobless claims fell by 38,000 to 406,000 last week.

US pending home sales fell 4.4% in April.

US natural-gas supplies gained 115 billion cubic feet last week, the Energy Information Administration said.