newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Around the world: USA, France and Germany promise to donate millions of vaccines

By admin
pledgetimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world is moving to overcome the coronavirus pandemic. Joe Biden pledged to send 20 million Covid-19 vaccines by the end of June to the countries most in need. The pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will also donate 3.5 billion doses so that the poorest countries can buy them at producer prices. France and Germany will each donate 30 million vaccines to the poorest countries and German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will also contribute 100 million euros to the COVAX mechanism. .

pledgetimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Covid 19 Vaccines#Pharmaceutical Companies#Covax#Doses#Producer Prices#June#Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
Country
Germany
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Europesmallcapnews.co.uk

Germany and France placed conditions on the free entry of the British

France is studying the possibility of this UK excluded from ‘green list’ From countries outside the European Union (EU), with which there will be no travel restrictions when the borders are reopened, and this is due to the extension of the Indian alternative there. Starting Sunday, Germany has already imposed a period Two weeks of isolation For travelers from the United Kingdom.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

France closing in on 20 million target in Covid vaccination drive

France is on track to reach its goal Saturday of 20 million initial doses of coronavirus vaccines, officials said days ahead of a hugely anticipated reopening of restaurant terraces as the government begins lifting a nationwide lockdown. "Again nearly 600,000 vaccinations today," Health Minister Olivier Veran tweeted late Friday. "Tomorrow,...
Public HealthVoice of America

When Will Covid Vaccines Be Available Around the World?

Experts say it could be 2023 or later before COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in some countries. The United States, Israel and Britain are among the countries where more than half of the population has gotten at least one injection, or shot. But, some countries have fewer than one percent of their populations vaccinated. They include South Africa, Pakistan and Venezuela. About 10 countries — mostly in Africa — reportedly have no vaccines at all.
Pharmaceuticalseastlothiancourier.com

Biden to boost world vaccine sharing commitment to 80 million doses

President Joe Biden will announce that the US will share an additional 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines with the world in the coming six weeks, the White House said. The doses would come from existing US production of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine stocks, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said more details would be released in the coming days.
WorldWSLS

EU leaders agree to donate 100 million doses of vaccines

BRUSSELS – EU leaders agreed Tuesday to donate at least 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to poorer nations by the end of the year as supplies steadily rise across Europe. Gathered in Brussels for a two-day summit, the 27 leaders backed a text in which they pledge to continue...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

'80 million COVID-19 vaccines to be shared across world'

By Pragya KaushikaNew Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Noting that India has been a major priority for Washington given the surge of COVID-19 cases in the second wave of pandemic, President Biden's point-person for global pandemic response has said that no decision has been taken regarding ulitmate allocation of 80 million vaccines that will be shared with other countries by the US government.
Public Healthwtaq.com

Germany to take France off coronavirus risk list – sources

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany plans to remove France from its list of coronavirus risk areas due to a sharp drop in the number of cases there, two government sources said on Friday. Slovenia and Croatia, popular summer holiday destinations, would also no longer be classified as risk areas, the sources...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CBS News

As U.S. donates 20 million more vaccine doses globally, some countries turn to Russia, China

Despite the U.S. announcing it will share 20 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the world in the coming weeks, global disparities in distribution have grown more evident. As Holly Williams reports, China and Russia are already filling the vacuum distributing their vaccines - which come with serious efficacy concerns - to low-income and developing countries.
Politicsdallassun.com

Leaders of France, Germany, UK to join online summit

Moscow [Russia], May 28 (ANI/Sputnik): German Chancellor Angela Merkel along with French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be among the participants of the upcoming virtual environmental summit hosted by South Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing the presidential administration of the Asian country.
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Chip shortage: Germany and France want to promote semiconductor alliance

In view of bottlenecks in the supply of electronic components, Germany and France want to promote a planned European semiconductor alliance. The French Minister of Economic Affairs, Bruno Le Maire, described semiconductors as the “new petroleum” on Thursday. Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) said after a digital Franco-German economic and finance council that there had been intensive discussions on how a joint European project could be set up.
Economykelo.com

France, Germany and Spain strike deal over joint combat jet

PARIS (Reuters) – France, Germany and Spain said on Monday they had reached a deal over the next steps of the development of a new fighter jet, Europe’s largest defence project at an estimated cost of more than 100 billion euros ($121.4 billion). France in particular has billed the combat...
Worldwibqam.com

Patents are needed to develop medicines for future pandemics – Merkel

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged G20 countries to fund the COVAX initiative to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the world’s poorer countries, but stressed that patent protection was vital to the development of medicines to deal with future pandemics. Addressing a conference held on Friday in connection with...
Businessmed-technews.com

MESI announces expansion with new offices in UK, France and Germany

MESI, a medical device development and production company, with headquarters in Slovenia, announced the opening of new offices in Germany, France and the United Kingdom to accommodate these markets' growing demand. The expansion through local offices is one of the strategic moves to bring the MESI mTABLET predictive assessment portfolio...
Worldkhabarhub.com

UK to donate 2 million AstraZeneca vaccines to Nepal

KATHMANDU: The United Kingdom has agreed to provide two million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Nepal. According to sources, citing that Nepal needs vaccines to fight against COVID-19 pandemic, the UK, its oldest diplomatic ally, has agreed to provide 2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine. Interestingly, despite the indifference from...
Politicswarontherocks.com

Pacific Germany

Only a few years ago, many observers of international relations would have thought of Germany as a peace-loving, if not pacifist, country. Whenever an international conflict demanded swift action, Germany was quick to reject the military option. If it did agree to a military operation, Berlin would ask to have its troops deployed far away from the action. Now, Germany has recently confirmed that it will soon send a warship into the hot zone that is the Indo-Pacific.