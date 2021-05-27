PG&E appoints Regional Vice Presidents as part of bankruptcy plan

Sacramento, CA… Moisés Moreno-Rivera, 30, of Sacramento, has been appointed Assistant Secretary for Equity and Environmental Justice at the California Natural Resources Agency. Moreno-Rivera has been Assistant Tribal Liaison for the State Water Resources Control Board since 2019, where he served as an Environmental Justice Specialist from 2018 to 2019. He was Central Coast Program Coordinator at the Environmental Justice Coalition for Water from 2017 to 2018, Graduate Assistant for Multicultural and Diversity Affairs at the University of Florida from 2015 to 2017 and Human Rights Instructor at the Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians Education and Library Center from 2013 to 2015. Moreno-Rivera is a member of the Water Solutions Network, Golden Key International Honor Society and Cal Bears in the Desert. He earned a Master of Arts degree in Latin American studies from the University of Florida. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $132,000. Moreno-Rivera is a Democrat.