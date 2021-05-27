2021 Draft Profile: Andrew Painter

Https://twitter.com/ViewsFrom314ft/status/1396929558658568209. The 2021 MLB draft is scheduled to take place during the All-Star break in July. Between now and then we will be profiling several players who the Yankees may be considering. Predicting who a team will draft is a crapshoot, so hopefully if we profile enough players we’ll profile the one the Yankees take with their first round pick. You can view the full archive here. Today’s profile: Andrew Painter.