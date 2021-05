Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic made its entry into Nepal, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has remained a coronavirus denier. He has applied a zero tolerance policy to the findings of scientific and public health research. The extent of his denial has ranged from outright dismissal of the virus as a normal flu to the pseudoscientific remedy of turmeric water, and from the potency of the virus to the depth of the crisis. It took 5,000 deaths for him to finally accept that his pseudoscientific claims about the immunity power of the Nepalis made no sense. Ignorance, coupled with arrogance, on the part of the prime minister and his inefficient government cost the nation too dearly.