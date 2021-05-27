Public Safety Institute celebrates Class 21-001 Police Academy graduates
Tuesday night, family and friends were able to attend an in-person event to honor the graduating class of Reinhardt University’s Public Safety Institute Police Academy. On May 26, Reinhardt’s Public Safety Institute hosted a graduation ceremony for Class 21-001, completing their training in becoming law enforcement officers through the University’s Police Academy. Randy Reagan, an investigator for the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office, served as the guest speaker for the evening.www.reinhardt.edu