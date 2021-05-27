Public Safety Institute celebrates Class 21-001 Police Academy graduates

The Cherokee County School District recently celebrated National School Nurse Appreciation Day with the presentation of its inaugural Nurse of the Year awards. The top school nurse selected for each innovation zone, a high school and its feeder school, was surprised with award presentation on Tuesday and Wednesday. These winners will now advance to a CCSD Nurse of the Year award program, with the winner to be selected by a panel of nursing professionals and retired educators and announced at a new professional development event for school nurses this summer.