newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Cobra Kai brings on Karate Kid III's Terry Silver

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thomas Ian Griffith will reprise his role as Daniel LaRusso's antagonist from the 1989 movie sequel. “They’ve always had that in the crosshairs: when to bring Terry Silver back and in what capacity," says Ralph Macchio. "And how he plays in regard to the Kreese character, the Johnny Lawrence character, the LaRusso character. It’s another wrench in our karate soap opera.”

www.primetimer.com
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Lawrence
Person
Ralph Macchio
Person
Thomas Ian Griffith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Karate Kid#Kreese#Soap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cobra Kai
News Break
Movies
News Break
Sports
Related
TV Seriesphilsportsnews.com

Cobra Kai Renewed For Season 4

Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg are teasing a Much bigger season 4. Set thirty-four years following Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) defeated Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) in the 1984 All Valley Tournament showcased in The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai is now a massive hit for Netflix following the streaming service scooped up the comparatively obscure series from YouTube Premium.
TV & Videosmixonline.com

Cobra Kai Counts on Lectrosonics’ Wireless Chops

The Sound Crew on the set of Cobra Kai. Standing: Sound Utility Rachel Smith, Boom Operator Matt Robinson. Sitting: Sound Mixer Michael Filosa, CAS. Atlanta, GA (May 18, 2021) — The Karate Kid may be the quintessential “underdog-makes-good” movie of a generation. Now streaming its third season and in production for its fourth, Cobra Kai casts Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in their original roles as arch-nemeses Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence — with adult problems of their own set against the backdrop of their teenage rivalry. The series is a runaway hit for Netflix, viewed by over 73 million subscribers so far, and is sparking renewed interest in martial arts. Recording the dialogue and karate action alike for Cobra Kai Season 4 falls to production sound mixer Mike Filosa, CAS, who packs a mixture of new and legacy Lectrosonics wireless gear: SMV, SMQV, and SMDWB transmitters, HMa plug-on transmitters, a pair of original Venue VR Field systems fitted with VRT tracking receiver modules, and IFB-T4 transmitters for comms.
TV Seriescarrollconews.com

'Cobra Kai' strikes first, strikes hard in Season 4

LOS ANGELES — Actor Ralph Macchio promises Season 4 of "Cobra Kai" will "dazzle" audiences, and fans are eager to witness the teaming of Miyagi-Do karate with the remnants of John Lawrence's students. But can their new alliance match up against the Cobra Kai?. Macchio, who plays Daniel LaRusso on...
TV SeriesComicBook

Cobra Kai Creators Promise Huge Plans for Season 4

The return of Cobra Kai is probably closer than you think. The third season of the acclaimed Karate Kid sequel series was released on Netflix on New Year's Day, and the streamer has already completed production on Season 4. There's no release date for the fourth season, but it looks to be the show's biggest yet, as it will begin with Daniel and Johnny teaming up to fight on the same side for the very first time, preparing their students for the next All-Valley Tournament.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Henry Cavill Joins “Highlander” Reboot

“John Wick” director Chad Stahelski’s long in the works “Highlander” reboot at Lionsgate just got a boost as Henry Cavill is in talks to star, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. It is unknown what character he will play, but the “Man of Steel” and “The Witcher” star is expected to...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai: William Zabka Confirms Netflix Series Has Wrapped Season 4

Last week, fans of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Cobra Kai were offered some seriously good news from Netflix co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos: the "Karate Kid" sequel series would be returning for its fourth season before the end of this year. When we last left things, Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) Miyagi-Do and Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) Eagle Fang dojos were putting aside their drama and looking to go Avengers: Endgame to take down Kreese- thanks to a returning Ali Mills Schwarber (Elisabeth Shue) smoothing things over with the older folks and Sam (Mary Mouser) rallying the high school crowd. And it's all going down big tournament-style during the fourth season- which is why Zabka's Instagram news on Saturday is sure to bring even bigger smiles. Because Cobra Kai is clearly going to make its date with 2021.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

COBRA KAI Season 4 Promises to Be "Even Bigger" and Will Deliver All the Feels

The first three seasons of Cobra Kai have only gotten bigger and better as they’ve come out. After settling in at Netflix, the show released its third season, which was my favorite so far. The cameos, the character development, and the story were all so fantastic. It was a lot of fun to watch, and now, according to show co-creator Josh Heald, we are in for another great season with the upcoming fourth.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Logo Unveiled by Netflix

Cobra Kai Season 4 is coming, and proof of that was revealed on Wednesday. On Twitter, Netflix unveiled the official logo for the fourth season of the Karate Kid series. Martin Kove, who plays John Kreese, also shared the logo on his Twitter account while writing "No mercy." This has...
TV SeriesPosted by
1049 The Edge

First ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Teaser Reveals Return of Classic Karate Kid Character

The end of Cobra Kai Season 3 saw the evil John Kreese make a phone call to someone he hadn’t spoken to in a long time. The person he calls isn’t shown, but anyone who knows The Karate Kid movies assumed it was Terry Silver, Kreese’s old benefactor in the early days of the Cobra Kai dojo, and the main villain of The Karate Kid Pat III. Season 3 of Cobra Kai also included flashbacks to Kreese’s time in Vietnam, where he saved the life of a guy named “Twig,” who is later referred to by another character as “Silver” — i.e. Terry Silver. That explained the characters’ intense bond and why Silver would, in The Karate Kid Part III, go to truly extremely lengths to get revenge against Daniel La Russo and Mr. Miyagi, men he had never met, on behalf of a friend.
TV Series/Film

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Teaser Brings Back a Familiar Ponytail from ‘The Karate Kid’ Franchise

Cobra Kai is coming back for a fourth season sometime later this year, and Netflix isn’t wasting time getting fans excited about the show’s return. The first Cobra Kai season 4 trailer has arrived online, and right out of the gate, the Karate Kid sequel series reveals that yet another face (and ponytail) from the original franchise will be returning, and it’s time for the real pain to begin.
TV Seriestoofab.com

Terry Silver and His Ponytail Return In New Teaser for Cobra Kai Season 4

Now we know for sure who Kreese called at the end of Season 3: Terry Silver, who was the main antagonist in "The Karate Kid Part III." The EPs of Cobra Kai released a statement with the new teaser reading, "Since the beginning of the series, we’ve been carefully orchestrating the right moment to unleash Cobra Kai dojo co-founder Terry Silver back into the universe. That moment is now. We can't wait for the whole world to experience Thomas Ian Griffith’s majestic return to the franchise."
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Jo Koy is set to star in ABC Filipino American sitcom Josep from Fresh Off the Boat vets

Koy, who has made his Filipino American background a big part of his Netflix standup specials, will play a hardworking Filipino American nurse named Josep in the comedy in development at ABC. The potential comedy will follow Josep as he navigates dating, fatherhood and his mother moving in with him. Steve Joe, a veteran of Hot in Cleveland, Mike & Molly and Man with a Plan, will write the series and serve as showrunner. Josep will also be made with the backing a number of Fresh Off the Boat alums, including star Randall Park and executive producers Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar. Koy is currently filming the movie Easter Sunday, based on his Filipino American experiences.
TV Seriestheurbantwist.com

In A Season 4 Teaser, ‘Cobra Kai’ Confirms The Onslaught Of Real Pain (The Return Of Terry Silver)

Cobra Kai continues to do the seemingly impossible, all while bringing The Karate Kid franchise back to life in a way that it so well deserved. It’s an infuriatingly amazing resurrection, and Season 4 has already concluded filming, despite the fact that Season 3 was hot-dropped a few days early in late 2020. New cast members will be joining the show, and a few performers will be promoted to regular status, and Netflix is teasing us with the following video, which verifies what some had guessed regarding John Kreese’s strange phone call: he was calling up his old Vietnam War buddy, who was previously seen (in a flashback) telling Kreese, “I owe you, man. You saved my ass. Anything you need, I’m there for you. Your whole life. You hear me? Your whole life.”