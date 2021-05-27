A fire in a ceramic warehouse in Dubai

The General Administration of Civil Defense in Dubai controlled a fire that broke out in a ceramic warehouse Thursday evening. The civil defense spokesman stated that the Civil Defense operations room received a notification at 16:48 pm today, Thursday, about a fire accident in the Umm Ramool area, and immediately the Rashidiya Fire and Rescue Center moved as a specialist and first responder, and upon arrival at 16:51 it was found that The accident was in a ceramic warehouse, so that the civil defense teams and units could carry out their duties in fighting the fire with the request for support and backing from the Port Said Center, and the Karama Center was moved to carry out additional support and support operations, and the accident was controlled at five in forty minutes and the cooling phase began without injuries.