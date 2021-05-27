newsbreak-logo
Elizabeth Mitchell joins Netflix's First Kill

Primetimer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Lost alum will play a member of the vampiric Fairmont clan in the Netflix lesbian teen vampire drama series.

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

