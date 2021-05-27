newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Durst gives tenants window into the future at 825 Third

By Editorial Calendar
rew-online.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Durst Organization is giving tenants of 825 Third Avenue high-tech windows that turn into TV screens. The company has installed smart windows from View, Inc. at the newly-renovated, 530,000 s/f, 40-story office tower that will be the first in the city to also feature View Immersive Experience, which transforms smart windows into transparent, digital screens that can be used for everything from content sharing to Zoom meetings.

rew-online.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Third Avenue#Office Buildings#The Durst Organization#View Inc#Usher#View Smart#Leed#Tenants#Smart Windows#Sustainable Buildings#40 Story Office Tower#Digital Whiteboards#Tv Screens#Company#Employees#Ceo#Transparent#Zoom Meetings#View Immersive Experience#Feature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Politicsofficeinsight.com

The Durst Organization installs View Smart Windows as part of its repositioning of a landmark Manhattan building

View’s smart windows increase natural light and views, mitigate climate change, and now, turn science fiction into reality by incorporating immersive transparent HD displays. The Durst Organization today announced it has installed smart windows from View, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIEW) (“View”) at 825 Third Avenue, its newly-renovated, 530,000-square-foot, 40-story office tower in New York City. 825 Third Avenue will be the first office building in New York City to use smart windows that also incorporate View Immersive Experience, a solution that transforms smart windows into transparent, digital screens to enable truly immersive communications, content sharing, and user interactions. Learn more by clicking HERE. Smart windows transform the tenant experience by providing more natural light and views, improve human health, and also reduce energy consumption by blocking heat and glare.
Real Estateappraisalbuzz.com

The Best Markets For Residential Property Investors

Property data analysts pinpoint parts of the country that are proving most friendly for real estate investors looking to purchase a home. 2021 promises to be a big year for the appraisal profession. The coronavirus pandemic forced appraisers to quickly adapt, and we had to tackle a. February 1, 2021...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Orlando tenants asked for help from landlords during the pandemic. Don't expect that in the future, attorney says.

"The market seems to say that from a health perspective, we're going to be prepared for another pandemic." Nominate now for CEO of the Year. Please provide us with the names of the CEOs (or those holding an equivalent title, such as managing principal, executive director, etc) whom you feel are outstanding in business and the community.
Minoritiesprunderground.com

Black & Latinx Homeowners Marketplace Brings Equality to the Table for Homebuyers and Sellers

Inequity in the racial divide can be found in the real estate industry, where nearly two thirds of real estate agents are white and race determines home values more today than thirty years ago. For prospective Black and Latinx homebuyers and sellers, the marketplace can be a difficult and challenging arena to navigate. The newly launched Black & Latinx Homeowners Marketplace aims to change this by seamlessly connecting potential homebuyers and sellers with top Black and Latinx real estate professionals in their city.
Marketseparisextra.com

30 East Magazine || Real Estate Issue

We hope you enjoy this month’s issue of 30 East. This issue is all about real estate. We dive into market trends, mortgage options and more. We hope you enjoy this month’s issue of 30 East. This issue is all about real estate. We dive into market trends, mortgage options, moving strategies and don’t forget to click on our amazing advertisers who make it all happen.
Home & GardenGlobeSt.com

The Challenges of Converting Larger Office Buildings Into Apartments

It used to be that it wasn’t that difficult to convert an office building into lofts. “A developer could find a building that had the right kind of bones and the right neighborhood,” says John Cetra, cofounder at New York-based architecture firm CetraRuddy. “Because the building already existed, you had a structure and you had an envelope. So you were dealing with replanning and an upgrade. Those were the easiest things to get done.”
Real EstatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Housing market short on buyer demand

According to the mortgage finance company Freddie Mac, the U.S. housing market is 3.8 million single-family homes short of what is needed to meet the country’s demand. The estimate represents a 52% rise in the nation’s home shortage, compared to 2018. The figure delineates how severe the housing deficit is.
Real EstateFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Ask a real estate pro: Is HOA responsible for fixing deck damaged by landscaper?

Q: Our homeowners association takes care of the landscaping for the entire neighborhood. Their vendor has damaged our deck twice. The first time they grudgingly fixed it, and now we are waiting over three months for the damage to be repaired. Now they are claiming it is not their responsibility. Do they have to fix our deck? — Margaret.
Real Estateyieldpro.com

Gelfund Real Estate Opportunities buys Baltimore apartment property for $30 million

Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) announces its Mid-Atlantic Multifamily Group has brokered the sale of Milford Station Apartments, a 200-unit, value-add investment property at 19 Warren Park Drive in Pikesville, Maryland. Real estate investment firm Blue Ocean sold the garden-style asset to GELFUND Real Estate Opportunities, a residential private equity fund, for $30 million, or $150,000 per unit. Transwestern Executive Vice Presidents Dean Sigmon and Robin Williams, Vice President Justin Shay, and Senior Associate Michael D’Amelio represented the seller in the transaction.
Real EstateFOXBusiness

Summer housing market 'insane,' landlords taking advantage: Realtor

A South Florida realtor described the summer housing market as a "feeding frenzy" Tuesday, telling "Mornings with Maria" that rent prices are also skyrocketing as landlords take advantage of potential buyers losing bidding wars. SAM DEBIANCHI: The market is insane, and I know I've been saying this every time I...
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Nutrition moguls flip Fisher Island condo for $23M

Nutrition moguls Roger and Sloan Barnett flipped their condo at Palazzo Della Luna on Fisher Island for $23 million, four months after buying it for $17.4 million. Records show the Barnetts sold unit 6885 to Delaware limited partnership DOVFAM FI LP. Roger Barnett is chairman and CEO of Shaklee Corp.,...
Real EstatePosted by
Millionacres

12 Features Homebuyers Are Looking for Today

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!. Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide. *By submitting your email you consent...
Real Estateappraisalbuzz.com

Supply Imbalance Forces Rise in List Prices

More demand for a diminishing supply continues to benefit home sellers nationwide as more and more are fighting for a smaller piece of the housing pie. 2021 promises to be a big year for the appraisal profession. The coronavirus pandemic forced appraisers to quickly adapt, and we had to tackle a.
BusinessNorwalk Hour

You can invest in FOINBRA real estate from 5,000 pesos

FOINBRA , the real estate investment portfolio, announced its second investment round through Play Business , a franchise crowdfunding platform. The minimum amount to be raised is 4 million pesos and those interested may invest from 5,000 Mexican pesos. The annual gross return is between 7 and 9%, with quarterly payment of dividends.
Real EstatePosted by
MarketRealist

Five Best Places to Invest in Real Estate in 2021

The strength of the current housing market is an investment opportunity with wild potential. Despite the risk and effort involved, adding real estate to your assets can bump your overall returns and serve as the foundation for generational wealth. Article continues below advertisement. Where should you buy or fund property...
Real Estatetucsonpost.com

Riverdale Aerovista launches "Home and Happiness"

Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 29 (ANI/PNN): Though the pandemic has meant a slowdown in economic activity across different sectors, the Real Estate industry seems to be bucking the trend. Experts say that real estate will see a phase of growth in the medium to long term buoyed by low-interest rates,...
Honolulu, HIKITV.com

2021 affordable housing income limits decline by 4%

The Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) has released the 2021 affordable housing income limits. They serve as guidelines in qualifying purchasers and renters for affordable units as required under various city programs. Income limits declined 4.0 percent, on average, from 2020. It is the third such drop since 2000;...