Durst gives tenants window into the future at 825 Third

View’s smart windows increase natural light and views, mitigate climate change, and now, turn science fiction into reality by incorporating immersive transparent HD displays. The Durst Organization today announced it has installed smart windows from View, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIEW) (“View”) at 825 Third Avenue, its newly-renovated, 530,000-square-foot, 40-story office tower in New York City. 825 Third Avenue will be the first office building in New York City to use smart windows that also incorporate View Immersive Experience, a solution that transforms smart windows into transparent, digital screens to enable truly immersive communications, content sharing, and user interactions. Learn more by clicking HERE. Smart windows transform the tenant experience by providing more natural light and views, improve human health, and also reduce energy consumption by blocking heat and glare.