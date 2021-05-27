Durst gives tenants window into the future at 825 Third
The Durst Organization is giving tenants of 825 Third Avenue high-tech windows that turn into TV screens. The company has installed smart windows from View, Inc. at the newly-renovated, 530,000 s/f, 40-story office tower that will be the first in the city to also feature View Immersive Experience, which transforms smart windows into transparent, digital screens that can be used for everything from content sharing to Zoom meetings.rew-online.com