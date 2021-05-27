newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

CSX’s application to acquire Pan Am Railways denied

By Joanna Marsh
freightwaves.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Surface Transportation Board (STB) wants more information about how CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) will integrate Pan Am Railways into its network should it succeed in acquiring the short line operator. STB said Wednesday that CSX’s application to acquire the New England short line was incomplete. The board considers CSX’s proposed...

www.freightwaves.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csx#Pan Am Railways#Amtrak#Nasdaq Inc#Market Share#Csx#Stb#Pan Am Systems#The Boston Maine#Portland Terminal#Freightwaves#Stony Brook Railroad#Passenger Rail Service#Acquisition#Northern Railroad#Interchange Data#Sales Forecasts#Stakeholders#Market Goals#United States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Rail Transport
Related
Trafficrailwayage.com

STB to Class I’s: Are You Prepared?

Surface Transportation Board (STB) Chairman Martin J. Oberman has called on the CEOs of the seven North American Class I’s to provide an update on their preparedness to meet service demands, particularly as railroad employment rates have fallen. In identical letters, dated May 27, Oberman expressed his concern that recent...
Trafficjwnenergy.com

K.C. Southern agrees to $30 billion CN Rail deal

Kansas City Southern agreed to a $30 billion merger with Canadian National Railway Company, scrapping a $25 billion deal with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. after it declined to boost its offer. Under the deal, Canadian National will pay $200 and 1.129 shares of its stock for each share of Kansas...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Why are freight railroads separated into classes?

U.S. freight railroads are usually identified as Class I, Class II or Class III. That can be helpful for several reasons. The Surface Transportation Board (STB), an independent federal agency that oversees the economic regulation of freight railroads and deals with issues related to railroad rates and rail service, has divided the freight railroads into three categories based on their operating revenue. According to the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association (ASLRRA), those categories are:
IndustryWayne County News

CSX acquires chemical trucking company

CSX is getting into the trucking business. The railroad announced Wednesday morning that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Quality Carriers, the largest provider of bulk liquid chemicals truck transportation in North America, from Quality Distribution. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Quality Carriers has one terminal...
Trafficjwnenergy.com

CN Rail offer for K.C. Southern to fall under stricter rules

Canadian National Railway Company’s proposal to buy Kansas City Southern will be judged under stricter rules adopted in 2001, the industry’s U.S. overseer said Monday, mapping the path to the first major rail merger in more than 20 years. The Surface Transportation Board also denied Canadian National’s initial request to...
TrafficPosted by
Reason.com

Amtrak Wants $75 Billion To Create More Money-Losing Routes

With "Amtrak Joe" at the helm, America's premier passenger rail service is going for broke with the release of its 15-year "Corridor Vision." The company's plan, which was published yesterday, calls for service improvements along 25 existing routes, the creation of another 39, and the expansion of service to 160 new cities across the country.
TrafficTravelPulse

Amtrak Outlines Vision To Expand, Enhance Rail Service by 2035

Amtrak released its Amtrak Corridor Vision on Thursday, promising more trains, more cities and better service by the year 2035. The railroad service has set goals of providing more frequent, reliable and sustainable intercity passenger rail service to over 160 more communities and 20 million more passengers annually with the help of states, local communities, the administration and other stakeholders over the next 15 years.
Traffictraveloffpath.com

Amtrak Reveals Exciting News Railway Expansion Plans

This post may have affiliate links, which means we may receive a small commission (at no extra cost to you!) if you choose to purchase through them. Here's our Disclosure & Privacy Policy for more info. Last Updated 1 day ago. Long before there were planes to take you from...
TrafficBluefield Daily Telegraph

CN tries to address concerns about its $33.6B railroad deal

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Canadian National railroad plans to address competitive concerns related to its $33.6 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern by selling off a short section of rail line. Canadian National CEO JJ Ruest said he believes selling 70 of the 27,000 miles of track the two railroads...
Trafficsmarteranalyst.com

CP Rail Pursues Kansas City Takeover in Case the CN Deal Falls Through

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) has announced it will continue to pursue a takeover of Kansas City Southern (KCS) (KSU) even after being rejected by the U.S. railway’s board on May 13. KCS plans to instead associate with Canadian National Railway (CNR) as it determined its offer of $33.7 billion in...
TrafficNWI.com

Steel industry hails transportation spending plan

The steel industry is hailing a transportation bill that would provide more funding for infrastructure, which steelmakers have been lobbying for for years. The U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works last week gave its approval to the Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act of 2021 that sets aside $303.5 billion for Department of Transportation programs. The legislation is separate from the $1.7 trillion infrastructure bill the administration is proposing and the $928 billion counter-offer Congressional Republicans are pitching.
Traffickion546.com

America’s Amtrak moment could finally be here

Created in 1971 from the creaking remains of the classic US railroads that helped build modern America, Amtrak has often lived a precarious existence. Subject to the whims of politicians in Washington D.C. and constantly under pressure from the well-funded and hugely influential oil, automotive and airline industry lobbies, the national passenger rail operator has been threatened with oblivion on several occasions.
IndustryCNN

Truckers are getting big pay hikes, but there's still a shortage of drivers

New York (CNN Business) — America's truck driver shortage is driving pay higher. But it's not solving the scarcity of truckers. Massive increases in online ordering during the pandemic have sent demand for delivery truck drivers through the roof. That's increased competition for those willing to be long-haul truckers, forcing those trucking companies to hike pay. But that hasn't persuaded enough people to take the long-distance driving jobs that the industry needs to fill.
Industryrivieramm.com

Norwegian owner inks deal for two newbuild LNG bunker vessels

Norway’s Kanfer Shipping has inked a shipbuilding contract with China-based Taizhou Wuzhou Shipbuilding Industry to build two 6,000-m3 LNG bunker and transport ships. The contract firms a letter of intent signed by Kanfer with Taizhou in January and calls for delivery of the vessels by H2 2023, with the option to build additional vessels.
Trafficmodernreaders.com

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Raised to Buy at Loop Capital

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CNI. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.88.
Industrythesfnews.com

How Much Experience Do Entry-Level Truckers Really Have?

UNITED STATES—Truck drivers are often seen as road warriors, hard-working people who take to the road each day. Truckers allow our capitalist society to keep functioning through the constant transportation of goods and commodities all over the nation. But due to a massive shortage of experienced, qualified drivers, that image is slipping as the number of incidents involving truck drivers has jumped recently.