CSX’s application to acquire Pan Am Railways denied

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CNI. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.88.