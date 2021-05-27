newsbreak-logo
Heather Morris: Glee cast was "scared" to report Lea Michele's "bullying"

Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“We absolutely could have stepped up and gone to the Fox execs and said how we felt about the situation, and nobody really did,” Morris said on Danny Pellegrino’s Everything Iconic podcast, according to Page Six. “I think many people were very scared. I know, genuinely, I didn’t feel like it was my place. And I don’t know why, because I was a cast member just like everybody else, and we all deserve to feel comfortable on a set.” Morris also admitted that cast members grew close to Michele but eventually distanced themselves for various reasons. "So there’s a human element to it to understanding who this person is, growing with that person, seeing her try to become better,” Morris said. “And, you know, taking care of herself after Cory (Monteith) passed. You know, it was just the elephant in the room.”

