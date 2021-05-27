Isadora S. Carroll, 102

Kathleen Diane Bennett, 39, of California, Missouri, formerly of Auxvasse, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021. She was born on April 30, 1982, in Columbia, Missouri to J. Scott Bennett and Mary (Bunge) Bennett. Kathleen was a graduate of North Callaway High School Class of 2000. She loved to spend time with her family and friends and riding with her motorcycle group. Kathleen will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Damon Gonterman of Lake Luzerne, N.Y., and Brenden Scott Jones of California, Mo.; parents, Scott and Mary Bennett of Auxvasse; grandfather, Mitchell Lewis Bennett; fiancé, Ryan Wolfe; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Ila Beatrice Bennett, William John Bunge, and Edith Eleanor Bunge. Funeral services were held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton with Pastor Paul Klepees officiating. Interment was in Auxvasse Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to Maupin Funeral Home for an account to be set up for Kathleen's children's education, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251. Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.