An avid historian of local history, Dr. Kenneth Wheeler will publish his book on Georgia’s Etowah Valley this May with University of Georgia Press. “Modern Cronies: Southern Industrialism from Gold Rush to Convict Labor, 1829-1894″ shows how the southern gold rush shaped the development of the southeastern United States. The area surrounding Waleska, the Etowah Valley, runs from near Dahlonega to Rome. Wheeler shows how the antebellum South, sometimes seen as an agricultural world without industry, played an important role in the Industrial Revolution.