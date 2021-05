I was born and lived in Virginia in the middle of nowhere near the epicenter of the 2011 earthquake, going to school there until the end of 7th grade. I moved to eastern North Carolina for my 8th grade year. I then moved up to Early College EAST High School. Throughout my entire schooling experience, I have been active in many different clubs and STEM organizations such as TSA, Science Olympiad and others. I have thoroughly enjoyed my experiences with these groups and their competitions. Winning the Urban Search and Rescue regional competition and going to nationals with my TSA team were particularly exciting moments. I am currently in my final year at Early College EAST and am planning to attend a four year university for engineering this fall.