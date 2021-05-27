2022 Oscars pushed back by one month to late March

newsbreak-logo
The 94th Academy Awards, originally scheduled for Feb. 27, will instead air on Sunday, March 27. This will be the second consecutive delay for the Oscars, which was moved to April 25 this year because of the pandemic.

