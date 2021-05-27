Alfred acquires HOM
Residential building management platform Alfred has acquired HOM, an international technology-enabled amenity and community engagement provider, in an all equity transaction. Founded by Francesca Loftus, Corey Loftus, and Ryan Freed in 2014, and operating in over 300 multi-family and commercial buildings throughout the United States and Canada, HOM provides curated fitness and wellness programs, as well as lifestyle and entertainment services, to support tenant engagement and retention.rew-online.com