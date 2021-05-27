Alfred acquires HOM

Do you need help figuring out your cell phone? Do you want to learn how to zoom with your grandkids? How about doing Yoga in your living room?. GetSetUp is an online learning platform for active older adults, age 50 and over, to learn new skills, connect and share with peers in small groups, and unlock new life experiences. Classes are taught by older adults from across the world. Whether you are looking to get better at using technology, or have a specific project in mind, there is something on GetSetUp for you. There are 350 classes available in the categories of Aging in Place, Communication, Creativity, Financial Planning, Health and Wellness, Hiring and Jobs, Social Hours, Social Media and Technology.