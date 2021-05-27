newsbreak-logo
Apple releases the full trailer for Rose Byrne in Physical

Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago
Byrne plays a 1980s San Diego housewife who discovers her love for aerobics in Physical, premiering June 18.

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

