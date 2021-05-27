Apple releases the full trailer for Rose Byrne in Physical

Studio Canal has released the trailer for Gunpowder Milkshake, the upcoming action film headed to Netflix that stars Guardians of the Galaxy's Karen Gillan and Game of Thrones' Lena Headey. Directed by Navot Papushado, the film focuses on Sam, a member of the same secret sisterhood of assassins as her mother, Scarlet. Three generations of these assassins join forces in an attempt to end the continuing cycle of violence. Filming for the movie began in June 2019 and continued through August 2019, when Gillan shared a behind-the-scenes video celebrating the end of production with a little help from her co-star, Headey.