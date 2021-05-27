Cancel
Walnut Creek, CA

Starbird Chicken Opens at Encina Grande in Walnut Creek

beyondthecreek.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast October we learned that San Francisco-based Starbird Chicken would be coming to Encina Grande in Walnut Creek and they have now opened. Check out their menu here. I had the opportunity to try some dishes and particularly enjoyed the crispy chicken tenders which were not greasy at all. The seasoning and Star sauce was so good I’m definitely going to go back soon.

www.beyondthecreek.com
