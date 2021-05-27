Peacock's Joe Exotic series taps Nat Wolff to play Travis Maldonado
Wolff will play one of the title character's husbands in the Peacock limited series starring Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell.www.primetimer.com
Wolff will play one of the title character's husbands in the Peacock limited series starring Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell.www.primetimer.com
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com