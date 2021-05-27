newsbreak-logo
Peacock's Joe Exotic series taps Nat Wolff to play Travis Maldonado

Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago
Wolff will play one of the title character's husbands in the Peacock limited series starring Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell.

WWD

Nat Wolff Emerges From Time Off Ready to Go

At first, everyone thought Nat Wolff was crazy. He was just wrapping work on the miniseries “The Stand,” which eerily enough features a pandemic, as the world around him was beginning to worry about the coronavirus. Having seen how things play out on the show, he was urging his family and friends to stock up at the grocery store and “stop listening to Donald Trump,” a behavior never seen before but adopted in hopes of believing the president was right in downplaying the virus.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Casting: Wolff, Posey, Till, Hall, Evans, Kruger

Nat Wolff (“The Stand,” “Death Note”) will play Travis Maldonado, one of the husbands of Joe Exotic (John Cameron Mitchell) in the “Joe Exotic” TV series at Peacock. He joins Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin and Brian Van Holt as John Reinke in this take on the real life story...
TV & Videosgamingideology.com

Peacock’s new thriller series Dr. Death gets a trailer

Peacock has released a trailer for the limited thriller series Dr. Death. Based on Wondery’s hit podcast of the same name, the series follows Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), a neurosurgeon who comes under the suspicion of two fellow doctors (Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater) and a Dallas prosecutor (AnnaSophia Robb) when the patients entering his operating room for routine spinal surgery are maimed or left dead; check it out here …
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

The Lost Symbol Teaser Previews Peacock’s Dan Brown Series

Peacock has revealed the teaser trailer for its original drama series Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, coming to the streaming service soon. Based on Dan Brown’s international bestselling thriller The Lost Symbol (buy at Amazon), the series follows the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Nat Geo Teases “Hot Zone,” Sets New Series

National Geographic has announced several new series today along with releasing the first trailer for its event series “The Hot Zone: Anthrax”. This follow-up to the hit limited series switches from Julianna Marguiles dealing with Ebola in the 1990s to Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn dealing with the anthrax letter scare that took place shortly after 9/11.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Peacock Orders “Vampire Academy” Series

“The Vampire Diaries” franchise co-creator Julie Plec is adapting author Richelle Mead’s young adult book series “Vampire Academy” into a scripted live-action drama series for Peacock. Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre will serve as co-showrunners on this planned serialised and sexy drama which has already received a straight-to-series order with Universal...
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Joe Exotic

Peacock’s ‘Joe Exotic’ Drama Enlists Nat Wolff. Peacock’s Tiger King series is rounding out its cast. Actor-musician Nat Wolff has boarded the Joe Exotic limited series starring Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell. Based on Wondery’s Joe…. Kate McKinnon’s ‘Joe Exotic’ Drama Will Be Exclusive to Peacock. NBCUniversal’s high-profile Joe...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Damon Lindelof to explore faith vs. technology with Young Sheldon writer Tara Hernandez in Peacock's Mrs. Davis

The Watchmen and The Leftovers creator is teaming with Hernandez, a veteran of Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory, on a scripted drama that Peacock won and has given a straight-to-series order to after a multiple-outlet bidding war. "Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the 10-episode series is described as an exploration of faith vs. technology and an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions," according to The Hollywood Reporter. Hernandez will serve as showrunner and co-write the episodes with Lindelof. “Tara Hernandez is an astonishingly original talent,” Lindelof said. "Talking about Mrs. Davis with her was one of the few things that kept me sane through the pandemic. … I can’t wait for the world to be introduced to both of them.”
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Sweet Tooth EPs Robert Downey Jr. & Susan Downey Talk Netflix Series

Not long after the official trailer for Netflix's adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book series Sweet Tooth was released, Lemire shared a post showcasing the first time he met Christian Convery (Gus) as well as the time he spent with "Sweet Tooth's other two dads," Will Forte and director Jim Mickle. Set to premiere next month, the series introduces viewers to Gus- part deer, part boy- who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins. Now, Lemire is being joined by executive producers Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey (Team Downey) to explain how the comic book made the journey from page to screen and what makes the adaptation so special.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Hulu finds its Mike Tyson: Moonlight star Trevante Rhodes

The 31-year-old Moonlight breakout star has been tapped to play the polarizing and legendary boxer in the eight episode limited series Iron Mike from the I, Tonya team. Iron Mike will explore the wild, tragic and controversial life and career behind what Hulu calls “one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture." Tyson is not involved in Iron Mike in any capacity, though Hulu reportedly briefed him and his team on the series before it was announced in February. After Hulu picked up the series, Tyson immediately blasted the show as “tone deaf cultural misappropriation" and, a month later, announced the making of a limited series he's sanctioning starring Jamie Foxx. In addition to Moonlight, Rhodes' credits include starring on the OWN Tyler Perry series If Loving You Is Wrong.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Damon Lindelof to Helm New Series ‘Mrs. Davis’ at Peacock

The television maestro Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) is returning to the small screen once more and this time it’s to create the drama series Mrs. Davis at Peacock. The Emmy Award-winner will team up with Tara Hernandez (Young Shelton) as the project has been given a straight to series order by the streamer, as reported by Indiewire.