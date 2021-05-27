Peacock's Joe Exotic series taps Nat Wolff to play Travis Maldonado

The Watchmen and The Leftovers creator is teaming with Hernandez, a veteran of Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory, on a scripted drama that Peacock won and has given a straight-to-series order to after a multiple-outlet bidding war. "Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the 10-episode series is described as an exploration of faith vs. technology and an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions," according to The Hollywood Reporter. Hernandez will serve as showrunner and co-write the episodes with Lindelof. “Tara Hernandez is an astonishingly original talent,” Lindelof said. "Talking about Mrs. Davis with her was one of the few things that kept me sane through the pandemic. … I can’t wait for the world to be introduced to both of them.”