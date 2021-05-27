Sullivan man arrested for child solicitation

(Sullivan, IN) – A joint theft investigation by multiple agencies led to the arrest of Ronald Hayne of Clay County over the weekend. According to Sullivan County Sherriff, Clark Cottom, Sullivan County Sheriff Deputy, Justin Copeland, Dugger Town Marshall, Bill Snead, and Deputies from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office worked together to investigate a report of stolen items which included a handgun, a motor vehicle, a four-wheel ATV, a car trailer, box trailer, brush hog, horse saddles, and several thousand dollars worth of power tools and equipment. During the subsequent investigation of Hayne’s property near Jasonville, deputies found two active meth labs, along with approximately $10,000 worth of stolen property. Hayne was booked into the Clay County Jail. Exact charges are pending.