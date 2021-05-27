Cancel
Indiana State

Sullivan man arrested for child solicitation

By Web Desk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Sullivan man was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor. According to Indiana State Police, the investigation revealed that Anterio H. Martin, age 39, of Sullivan, Indiana, had allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor under the age of 16. The investigation began April 10 after state police received information from the Shelburn Town Marshal’s Office.

