Marvel is getting better with their Disney+ shows. They had a good start with WandaVision, then kept the momentum going with Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Both were good shows, especially since they expanded on the characterizations of the supporting characters. Now, let’s just hope they keep the momentum going with the upcoming Loki show next month. I’m excited for that, considering that Tom Hiddleston will be reprising his beloved role. I mean, at this point, he pretty much owns that role. Did we really expect Loki to stay dead for long? This is, after all, a cinematic universe based on the many stories of Marvel Comics. And when it comes to the realm of comics, no one really stays dead, especially if they’re well liked.