Fox's Fantasy Island reboot releases its first teaser

HBO Max revealed a bunch of new looks at their reboot of Gossip Girl this morning, including a new teaser trailer and character posters for the new players caught in the web of secrets. Gossip Girl was one of the first projects we found out about when HBO Max was in its gestation period, a reboot of the soap opera that ran on The CW from 2007- 2012 and made stars out of Penn Badgley, Leighton Meester, Chace Crawford, Taylor Momsen, Ed Westwick, and of course, Blake Lively. This new version will star Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith. Check out the Gossip Girl teaser and posters down below.