newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Fox's Fantasy Island reboot releases its first teaser

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roselyn Sanchez takes on the Ricardo Montalban role on the reboot, playing a descendant of Mr. Roarke.

www.primetimer.com
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Island#Releases#Mr Roarke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
TV Seriesthenerdsofcolor

FOX Releases Trailers for its New Comedies and Dramas

FOX has released their first trailers for the new 2021-2022 season to include two new dramas – The Big Leap and The Cleaning Lady — and two new comedies — Pivoting and Welcome to Flatch. In an unusual move by FOX, the series are for shows that will be released during the mid-season rather than in the fall. The series do look promising and offer a diverse and inclusive cast in several of the shows.
nerdist.com

Disney+’s MONSTERS, INC TV Series Drops Its First Teaser

The Disney+ streaming platform is creating a lot of high-profile original content based on the Mouse House’s premier IP. We’ve already had new Star Wars and Marvel series getting tons of fan attention. But what about Pixar Studios? Well, we finally have a glimpse into Pixar’s first-ever series for Disney+ based on one of their beloved franchises, made in conjunction with Disney Television Animation.
TV & VideosComing Soon!

Netflix’s Fear Street Trilogy Sets First Teaser, Release Dates & Key Art

After nearly six years since the project was first announced, Netflix has officially released the first teaser trailer and key art for Chernin Entertainment’s long-awaited film adaptations of R.L. Stine’s YA horror novel series Fear Street. The streamer has also confirmed the release dates for the upcoming trilogy, promising an epic summer movie event over three consecutive weeks this coming July. The Fear Street trilogy will kick off with Part 1: 1994 starting on July 2, and will then be followed by Part 2: 1978 on July 9, with Part 3: 1666 wrapping up the movie event on July 16.
MoviesGeekTyrant

First Teaser Trailer for Pixar's MONSTERS AT WORK Series

Disney has shared the first trailer for Pixar’s upcoming series Monsters at Work, which is a follow-up to the animated films Monsters University and Monsters Inc. In this series Sully (John Goodman) and Mike (Billy Crystal) are put in charge, and they are hiring monsters to make kids laugh. If you enjoyed the first two films, then this series is sure to entertain you. It looks like fun!
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

The Wonder Years reboot gets a first teaser trailer

ABC has released the first trailer for The Wonder Years, the upcoming reboot of the classic 80s coming of age comedy drama. The series is narrated by Don Cheadle and takes a nostalgic look at a black middle-class family in 1960s Montgomery, Alabama, through the eyes of the imaginative 12 year old Dean (Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams); watch it here…
MoviesIGN

Marvel's Eternals: First Teaser Trailer Released

Marvel Studios has released the first official teaser trailer for Eternals, the upcoming MCU movie directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao. The studio debuted a brand new trailer for Eternals on Monday, having previously offered fans a glimpse of the action in the MCU Phase 4 featurette released at the beginning of May. "We have watched and guided. We have helped them progress and seen them accomplish wonders," a voice in the trailer narrates, "Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now." Check it out below:
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Fantasy Island’ Final Episode Aired On This Day in 1984 on ABC

It is said that all good things must come to an end. This was the case for the popular television show “Fantasy Island” during the mid-1980s. The series finale of the unique show aired on May 19, 1984. That’s 37 years ago today! The Twitter account @RetroNewsNow also reminded television viewers and the show’s fans of its final episode with a tweet that included footage from the show.
TV SeriesCollider

First 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Trailer Reveals HBO Max Release Date

The Gossip Girl reboot finally has a new trailer, showcasing the new group of Upper East Side teens and the drama that will comprise the new storyline which takes place eight years after the finale of the original show. The teaser also confirms that the new series will debut on HBO Max on July 8.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Gossip Girl: HBO Max Reboot Reveals Official Teaser, Character Posters

HBO Max revealed a bunch of new looks at their reboot of Gossip Girl this morning, including a new teaser trailer and character posters for the new players caught in the web of secrets. Gossip Girl was one of the first projects we found out about when HBO Max was in its gestation period, a reboot of the soap opera that ran on The CW from 2007- 2012 and made stars out of Penn Badgley, Leighton Meester, Chace Crawford, Taylor Momsen, Ed Westwick, and of course, Blake Lively. This new version will star Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith. Check out the Gossip Girl teaser and posters down below.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

First teaser trailer for Steven Soderbergh’s star-studded No Sudden Move

HBO Max has released a first teaser trailer for No Sudden Move, the new crime thriller from director Steven Soderbergh, which features an all-star ensemble cast that includes Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser, Noah Jupe, Julia Fox and Amy Seimetz.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

ABC unveils its fall schedule: The Wonder Years and Queens are the only new shows premiering this fall, Black-ish's final season premieres in 2022

Dancing with the Stars will air in its traditional spot on Mondays. The Bachelorette will air on Tuesdays, followed by Queens. On Wednesdays, The Wonder Years reboot will follow The Goldbergs at 8:30 p.m. ABC's other new comedies, Abbott Elementary and Maggie, plus Women of the Movement, will premiere in midseason. Black-ish's final season will also be saved for midseason. Watch the trailers for The Wonder Years, Queens, Abbott Elementary and Maggie.
TV SeriesTVLine

TVLine Items: Young to Fantasy Island, Guiding Light Vet Joins GH and More

Welcome to Fantasy Island, Bellamy Young: The Prodigal Son actress will guest-star on Fox’s upcoming summer series as a local TV morning show host with a taste for adventure, our sister site Variety reports. The contemporary, semi-anthological reboot “delves into the ‘what if’ questions, both big and small, that keep...
TV & VideosTVLine

Freddie Stroma to Play DC Comics' Vigilante in TV's Suicide Squad Spinoff

Freddie Stroma will be suiting up as DC Comics’ Vigilante aka Adrian Chase in Peacemaker, HBO Max’s spinoff of the upcoming The Suicide Squad movie. Fresh off roles in both Netflix’s Bridgerton and The Crew, Stroma replaces Chris Conrad (Patriot, Perpetual Grace LTD), who was originally cast in the role but parted ways with the series “amicably due to creative differences” (Deadline reports).