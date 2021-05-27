newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saratoga Springs, NY

The Philadelphia Orchestra is Returning to SPAC

By Mary Rufo
Posted by 
saratogaeditor
saratogaeditor
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) announced today that The Philadelphia Orchestra will return to Saratoga Springs this summer for their August 11-14, 2021 residency. These will be the first live performances for the orchestra at SPAC since the COVID-19 pandemic. All four performances will be led by music director,...

www.saratoga.com
saratogaeditor

saratogaeditor

Saratoga Springs, NY
124
Followers
46
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Saratoga.com is your go-to guide for Saratoga Springs and the surrounding county. Stay up-to-date on the latest news, events, entertainment, attractions.

 https://www.saratoga.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
County
Saratoga County, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Entertainment
Saratoga County, NY
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beethoven
Person
Bach
Person
Joshua Bell
Person
Florence Price
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestra Music#Folk Music#Music Director#Live Performances#First Symphony#American#Andean#Two Violins#Spac Members#Spac President#Violinist#Amphitheater Seats#Residency#Ceo Elizabeth Sobol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Posted by
Syracuse.com

Dead & Company tour dates include 3 Upstate NY concerts

Dead & Company is returning to the road in 2021. The supergroup, featuring John Mayer and former Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir, announced their tour dates over the weekend. Dead & Co. will play three concerts in Upstate New York: Aug. 23 at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Aug. 25 at the Darien Lake Amphitheater near Buffalo, and Aug. 27 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs.
Saratoga Springs, NYSaratogian

Live music returns to SPAC next month with return of Jazz fest

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The stage at Saratoga Performing Arts Center will soon be filled with entertainment and fans again as the 2021 Freihofer's® Saratoga Jazz Festival begins next month. Saratoga Performing Arts Center and Absolutely Live Entertainment announce the return of the 2021 Freihofer's® Saratoga Jazz Festival, marking the...
Saratoga County, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

A Look Back At SPAC – 1970’s

It won't take much to get me excited about the return of concerts. As a matter of fact there are a number of new tours being announced and dates for previous tours being rescheduled. Just today Dead & Company announced an August 27th show at Saratoga Performing Arts Center. Before you know it we will have the opportunity to hear music performed live again.
Saratoga County, NYTimes Union

Dead & Company coming to SPAC on Aug. 27

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The local concert calendar continues to grow, with the latest announcement being for Dead & Company, set to stop at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Friday, Aug. 27, as part of a 31-date tour running Aug. 16 through Oct. 31. Tickets go on sale at noon...
Saratoga Springs, NYsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga Arts Welcomes Three New Members to Board

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Jeffery Altamari, Maureen Parker and Elizabeth Sobel have been named to Saratoga Arts Board of Directors. Jeff Altamari is retired from a career in Houston, TX as a financial officer for a global oil and gas company. Previously he was employed by two multinational manufacturers as well as an international CPA firm. He has extensive experience in finance, accounting, and compliance. Since his retirement in 2015, he has served on the boards of local arts and public service organizations as well as the 2017 Saratoga Springs Charter Review Commission. He is a graduate of Cornell University.
hvmag.com

Everything You Need to Do on a Day Trip to Saratoga Springs

Whether you go for the history, the races, or the spa, this 24-hour guide to the Saratoga County city will take you from morning to night. To say that there’s a lot to do in Saratoga Springs would be an understatement. The city has such an abundance of sights and sounds that it is hard to know where to begin. The Saratoga Spa State Park and the Saratoga Automobile Museum lure history lovers, while the spas, wineries, and breweries attract anyone in search of a romantic weekend getaway. Throughout the year, locals and visitors alike flock to the upstate spot to jam outdoors with their favorite artists at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. To top it all off, the Saratoga Race Course is the place to be come late summer. The six weeks of horse racing are almost as exciting as the people watching.
Saratoga County, NYDaily Gazette

‘Soundwalk’ is back at Saratoga Spa State Park, with more music to explore

Walkers and runners along the trails of Saratoga Spa State Park will be privy to an atmospheric soundscape starting next week. As part of an installation called “Ellen Reid Soundwalk,” park-goers can use a GPS-enabled app that plays certain compositions depending on their location. Reid, a Pulitzer Prize-winning composer, first premiered a version of Soundwalk in Central Park last fall. She went on to set up Soundwalks in several other parks, including one for a short time in Saratoga last fall, as co-commissioned by the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.
Saratoga Springs, NYSaratogian

Entertainment calendar

Please email entertainment listings to entertainment518@digitalfirstmedia.com. This calendar is being regularly updated to reflect all event cancellations and postponements. However, it is recommended that readers contact event organizers before they attend. For the most updated version of the calendar, please visit saratogian.com or troyrecord.com. Thursday, May 13, 2021. CAFFE LENA:...
Saratoga Springs, NYsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

Dance Alliance Presents: Hollywood's Golden Age

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Dance Alliance of the Capital Region announces a unique virtual series that captures the allure of Hollywood's Golden Age with a virtual tour by collector Mike Kaplan followed by a movement class in the style of one theme per week. Part 1 will include a virtual...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Memoir of A Music Shop Owner: Saratoga Shop Owner Pens Story-Filled Memoir of the Shape of the Sounds Heard Around The World

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Walk past the shop on Phila Street that stands nestled alongside Hattie’s Restaurant and just beneath the legendary performance stage that is Caffe Lena. Here, standing behind the stenciled glass front windows of the woodwind shop that bears his name, there’s a good chance you will find Billy Cole, continuing to do the work just as he has over the past several decades.
Saratogian

Immersive audio experience to return to Saratoga Spa State Park

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Ellen Reid SOUNDWALK is returning to Saratoga Spa State Park, with a relaunch scheduled for May 20. Created by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Ellen Reid and co-commissioned by Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Ellen Reid SOUNDWALK is a GPS-enabled work of public art in the Saratoga Spa State Park that uses music to illuminate the natural environment.