Midtown Association to Launch “PRIDE, Pronouns & Progress” Gender Inclusion Training & Workshop Series

Welcome to the second week of sneak previews of the 2021 Women Who Mean Business honorees. A panel of local female business leaders we've honored in the past selected this year's honorees based on their professional accomplishments and their contributions to the community. We will continue to announce new honorees over the next several weeks, leading up to the Business Journal's virtual awards event on June 17. There will also be a special publication in June profiling the honorees and detailing why they're deserving of this prestigious recognition. To see last week's honoree announcements, go here.