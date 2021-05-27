newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

Midtown Association to Launch “PRIDE, Pronouns & Progress” Gender Inclusion Training & Workshop Series

By Traci Rockefeller Cusack
sacramentopress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Midtown Association, in partnership with WEAVE, the Sacramento LGBT Community Center, Sacramento Rainbow Chamber of Commerce, Faces Nightclub, and Outword Media, is proud to present an all new “PRIDE, Pronouns & Progress” gender inclusion training grant program and series of educational workshops. Available to Midtown and Central City businesses, the free hour-long inclusivity training sessions for grant recipients will take place in a virtual format and focus on three primary topics: educating interested businesses about gender identities, gender rights (in the workplace and beyond) and the importance of pronouns (that go well beyond he/him/his and she/her/hers to include gender neutral or inclusive pronouns, and more).

www.sacramentopress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Sacramento, CA
Society
City
Sacramento, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown Sacramento#J Street#Gender Identity#Community#Lgbt Rights#Social Progress#Media Organizations#The Midtown Association#Faces Nightclub#Outword Media#Pronouns Progress#Weave#News10#Abc#Fleishman Hillard#T Rock Communications#Midtown Farmers Market#Gender Rights#Gender Identities#Pride Month
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Instagram
Related
Sacramento, CAPosted by
Sacramento Business Journal

Meet Tiffani Fink, a 2021 Women Who Mean Business honoree

Welcome to the second week of sneak previews of the 2021 Women Who Mean Business honorees. A panel of local female business leaders we've honored in the past selected this year's honorees based on their professional accomplishments and their contributions to the community. We will continue to announce new honorees over the next several weeks, leading up to the Business Journal's virtual awards event on June 17. There will also be a special publication in June profiling the honorees and detailing why they're deserving of this prestigious recognition. To see last week's honoree announcements, go here.
Sacramento, CAcomstocksmag.com

The New Industrialists

This story is part of our May 2021 issue. To subscribe, click here. The old ways of doing business just aren’t good enough. This message from consumers has echoed loud and clear in recent years. Younger generations in particular have pushed for companies to prioritize social good over financial gain.
Sacramento, CAstartupsac.com

Startups in the News Plus This Week’s Startup Happenings

There’s lots of good news on the local startup and tech company front in recent Sacramento Business Journal headlines. From IPOs to Investment Rounds, it’s been hard to keep up! In case you’ve missed it, I’ve rounded up those from the last few weeks below. Origin Materials, a chemical and...
California StateSan Francisco Weekly

Top Nursing Program in California: Stanbridge University

Stanbridge University has been recognized as one of the top nursing programs in California. The university ranked number five in the 2021 Best Colleges for Nursing list in Niche.com’s annual rankings of over 200 institutions in the state. The top nursing program distinction is awarded to universities after rigorous analysis...
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
Sacramento County, CAarcurrent.com

Los Rios community colleges will not require vaccines

The Los Rios Community College District announced in an email on May 3, that unlike California State University and the University of California systems, they do not anticipate that vaccines will be required for Los Rios students or employees this upcoming fall semester. According to an email sent by Brian...
Sacramento, CADaily Democrat

Breaking barriers to COVID-19 care

When Pastor Mark Meeks of City Church of Sacramento told his city councilman, Jay Schenirer, that he wanted to make sure people in Oak Park would have access to the COVID-19 vaccine, Schenirer introduced Meeks to UC Davis Health CEO David Lubarsky. Thanks to that connection, in February, an old section of the church sanctuary was quickly converted into a full-fledged vaccine clinic.