Midtown Association to Launch “PRIDE, Pronouns & Progress” Gender Inclusion Training & Workshop Series
The Midtown Association, in partnership with WEAVE, the Sacramento LGBT Community Center, Sacramento Rainbow Chamber of Commerce, Faces Nightclub, and Outword Media, is proud to present an all new “PRIDE, Pronouns & Progress” gender inclusion training grant program and series of educational workshops. Available to Midtown and Central City businesses, the free hour-long inclusivity training sessions for grant recipients will take place in a virtual format and focus on three primary topics: educating interested businesses about gender identities, gender rights (in the workplace and beyond) and the importance of pronouns (that go well beyond he/him/his and she/her/hers to include gender neutral or inclusive pronouns, and more).www.sacramentopress.com