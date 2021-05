Ford says for the time being Ontario will need to continue with virtual learning and starting May 31st, youth between 12 and 17 can get first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. "While we are seeing positive trends as a result of the public health measures put in place, we can not afford to let up yet", said Ford in a news release. "If we stay the course for the next two weeks, and continue vaccinating record number of Ontarians every day, we can begin looking forward to July and August and having the summer that everyone deserves".