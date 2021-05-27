newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, NC

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Peering men wanted for questioning in series of burglaries

WITN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two men caught on camera peering into a home are people of interest in multiple burglaries and thefts in two Jacksonville neighborhoods. Police on Thursday released surveillance photos of the two men wearing matching khaki long-sleeve shirts, brown pants, and dark brown or tan hats. The two appear to be in their mid-20s to mid-30s and are between 5′6 and 6′ tall.

www.witn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Peering#Burglaries#Thefts#Police#Tinted Windows#Tall People#Witn#Carolina Forest#Camera#Men#Surveillance Photos#Brown Pants#Driving#Home#Toyota Sienna#Silver#N C#Questioning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Jacksonville, NCWITN

FBI, Jacksonville police offering rewards in Jenna Franks murder

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI says the death of a transgender woman is being investigated as a possible hate crime. Jenna Frank’s body was found on February 24th near Ellis Boulevard and White Street near a bike trail. Federal investigators say whoever killed Franks is likely familiar with the area.
Port Huron, MIrock1055.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Winston-salem, NCNew Haven Register

North Carolina police officer injured during hit-and-run

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer was injured late Sunday when his cruiser was hit by a man who was driving while impaired and fled the scene of the accident, authorities said. Winston-Salem police Cpl. James B. Pleasant was driving his marked patrol car at an intersection...
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
AccidentsWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash

SNOW HILL, NC (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash. WITN reports the patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903 late Sunday night. The vehicle overturned multiple times.
Jacksonville, NCjdnews.com

Jacksonville man under investigation for allegedly shooting, killing three dogs

On the morning of Wednesday, May 5, Jacksonville resident Jim Dietrich was at home with his 6-year-old son when his son decided to walk outside into the backyard to play. A few moments later, Dietrich said he heard gunshots coming from his next-door neighbor's house, one of which he says went through his privacy fence into his backyard. He quickly got his son into the house and called 9-1-1.
Maple Hill, NCjdnews.com

Man charged in Maple Hill triple homicide of man, pregnant woman

A man has been arrested in connection with a Maple Hill triple homicide that left a man and a pregnant woman fatally shot. The Pender County Sheriff's Office said in a Thursday morning news release Michael Legage Miller Jr., 28, was taken into custody early Thursday morning with the assistance of the Jacksonville Police Department.
Wilmington, NCportcitydaily.com

WPD arrests ‘retail theft ring’ that targeted flip flops, body spray

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Police Department arrested a group of individuals involved in a “retail theft ring” that allegedly robbed many stores on the east coast, from Myrtle Beach to Jacksonville, N.C. The group targeted Bath and Body Works, Aussie Island Surf Shop, Palmetto Moon, Feet First, and H&M, according to...
Jacksonville, NCWITN

Reward increased for information in fatal Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The investigation into a fatal shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Jacksonville continues and police say the reward for information has increased. On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, around 11:30 p.m. Jacksonville Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of The Reserve...
jdnews.com

Crime Stoppers' Worrell working to continue program excellence as chairman

After longstanding Jacksonville/Onslow County Crime Stoppers (JOCCS) Chairman Joe Yannessa stepped down officially in December, the program's board members voted on who would succeed the position in one of the most successful programs in North Carolina. Their decision, a man born and raised in Onslow County with decades of experience...
New Bern, NCwcti12.com

Gas leak impacts traffic in New Bern

NEW BERN, Craven County — A gas leak in the area of Trent Creek and Ben D Quinn Elementary is impacting traffic on US 17, that's according to the New Bern Police Department. The West New Bern Fire Department confirmed that a utility contractor cut a 4 to 6 inch gas line. Piedmont Natural Gas secured where the gas was coming from and stopped the leak.
Camp Lejeune, NCjdnews.com

Camp Lejeune: Prank 911 call leads to false active shooter report

A prank 911 call led to a false report of an active shooter situation at a school on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune Monday morning. At 8:15 a.m. base officials were alerted to a report of an active shooter situation at Tarawa Terrace Elementary School, according to a social media post from the base. The Provost Marshal Office and Jacksonville Police Department responded and confirmed at 8:35 a.m. there was no active shooter situation and that all school students and personnel are safe.