newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sunman, IN

Road Repair In Sunman Next Week

By Brianna Simpson
eaglecountryonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Sunman, Ind.) - Feller Road will be under construction from June 1 through June 3. The repair will be from Maune Road to Trackville Rd. The road will be closed to through traffic between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. This project is weather dependent.

www.eaglecountryonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Sunman, IN
Local
Indiana Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Road Construction#Trackville Rd#Maune Road#Ind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Ripley County, INWRBI Radio

Ripley County travel to be affected by west-to-east RR crossing work

Ripley County, IN — A reminder that CSX Railroad plans to close the US 421 railroad crossing in Osgood sometime today or early this week, with reopening scheduled for Saturday. In addition, all roads in Ripley County that cross the rail line from Holton to Milan will be shut down starting in the west and going east due to the project, which includes replacing crossties, spikes, plates, and Ballast Refurbishment finalized with Grade (Roadway) Crossing repaving/renewal. Motorists are urged to plan ahead and allow extra time, slow down and drive distraction-free in and around work zones.
Indiana Stateeaglecountryonline.com

INDOT Has 100+ Job Openings; Hiring Fair On Thursday In Aurora

INDOT’s greatest need is for skilled trade positions. (Aurora, Ind.) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is hiring for more than 100 well-paying jobs. Recruiters will be available at 10 hiring fairs across the state on Thursday, May 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Locally, interested candidates can meet...
Ripley County, INeaglecountryonline.com

State Road 62 Closure Moves West Of Friendship On Friday

The road work will not impact upcoming events in Friendship. (Ripley County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Sunesis Construction plans to reopen the S.R. 62 bridge over Caesar Creek in Ripley County Friday afternoon (May 14) following a deck overlay project. The same afternoon, crews plan to close...
Indiana Stateeaglecountryonline.com

Rail Work Underway In Ripley County

Crews will be working on railroad refurbishment from Holton to Milan, and in Osgood. Ripley County Indiana EMA Facebook photo. (Ripley County, Ind.) – A railroad refurbishment project is underway in Ripley County. CSX Railroad announced Tuesday that all road crossing at the CSX rail line in Holton will be...
Indiana StateNewsbug.info

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Ripley County, INWRBI Radio

Change Ripley County Grant applications accepted till June 1

Batesville, IN — Ripley Youth Outreach is accepting applications for the $10,000 Change Ripley County Grant, and applications are due June 1st by 11:59 PM. The goal of the Change Ripley County Grant is to provide individuals between the ages of 13 and 23 with the financial resources needed to enact the change that they want to see in their community. Eligibility requirements can be found at https://rccfonline.org/grants/what-to-know-before-applying/. The Change Ripley County Grant is only available once every two years. To apply, visit the Ripley County Community Foundation’s website at www.rccfonline.org/grants/applications/. To learn additional information, please contact the Ripley County Community Foundation by calling (812) 933-1098, emailing astreator@rccfonline.org, or visiting 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville, Indiana.
Batesville, INeaglecountryonline.com

Ripley Youth Outreach Accepting Applications For $10K Change Grant

The goal of the grant is to provide youths with the financial resources needed to enact the change within the county. (Batesville, Ind.) - Ripley Youth Outreach is accepting applications for the $10,000 Change Ripley County Grant, and applications are due June 1st by 11:59PM. The goal of the Change Ripley County Grant is to provide individuals between the ages of 13 and 23 with the financial resources needed to enact the change that they want to see in their community. Eligibility requirements can be found at https://rccfonline.org/grants/what-to-know-before-applying/.
Ripley County, INeaglecountryonline.com

One Injured In Four-Vehicle Crash In Ripley County

The accident temporarily shut down U.S. 50 just west of Dillsboro on Tuesday afternoon. (Ripley County, Ind.) - One person was injured in a four-vehicle crash in Ripley County on Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash in the area of County Road 625 E and U.S. 50 around...
Milan, INWRBI Radio

Milan man injured in four-vehicle pileup on US 50 in Elrod

— A Milan man was injured in a four-vehicle crash that blocked US 50 near County Road 625 East in Elrod Tuesday afternoon. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Joshua Knox of Edinburgh was eastbound on 50 in a pickup truck, and that witnesses said he was speeding and tailgating other vehicles. His truck crashed into the back of a vehicle driven by 48-year-old Akiyosha Toyama of Madison, which was stopped in traffic. Toyama’s vehicle hit the back of a car driven by 74-year-old Jack Bible of Milan, who was slowing to make a left turn on to 625 East. Bible’s car suddenly went left of center and into the westbound lane of 50, where it was hit by a westbound pickup truck driven by 68-year-old Robert Cutter of Versailles. Bible was taken by ambulance to Margaret Mary Health. His condition is not known but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The other three drivers were not injured. That crash remains under investigation.
Ripley County, IN953wiki.com

Ripley County Community Foundation

BATESVILLE, INDIANA, May 12, 2021 – Ripley Youth Outreach is accepting applications for the $10,000 Change Ripley County Grant, and applications are due June 1st by 11:59PM. The goal of the Change Ripley County Grant is to provide individuals between the ages of 13 and 23 with the financial resources needed to enact the change that they want to see in their community. Eligibility requirements can be found at https://rccfonline.org/grants/what-to-know-before-applying/.
Versailles, INWRBI Radio

Versailles firefighters contain diesel spill

— Versailles Firefighters were called to County Road 175W late last week for a semi-truck off that went off the road and started leaking diesel fuel. Firefighters were able to contain the more than 200 gallons that spilled and keep the fuel out of a nearby waterway. There were no injuries reported. Firefighters were on the scene for over 3 hours. Versailles Fire & Rescue was assisted by Ripley County EMA, the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office and the Napoleon Volunteer Fire Department.