Rina Sawayama to Star in John Wick: Chapter 4

By Eddie Fu
Consequence
Consequence
 3 days ago

Rina Sawayama is kicking off her acting career with a bang by joining the John Wick universe. The Japanese-British singer will be making her feature film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4 alongside Keanu Reeves. Sawayama’s exact role is currently being kept under wraps. “I’m so glad to have Rina...

Consequence

Consequence

